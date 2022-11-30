Canelo apologizes to Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina match

Canelo Alvarez apologized to football star Lionel Messi as Argentina approached its crunch World Cup tie against Poland.

The super middleweight king had been angry with the PSG player over a Mexican shirt being on the floor after Argentina scored a crucial 2-0 win.

As both teams faced their fate in the Qatar World Cup, Canelo moved to calm the aggravation.

Canelo apologizes to Lionel Messi

“These last few days, I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country,” said Canelo. “I made comments that were out of place.

“I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new, and this time it was my turn.”

He added: “I wish both teams much success in their matches today, and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

Messi defense

Canelo’s words come after Mexican captain Andrés Guardado defended Messi publicly.

He said: “I know the person Messi is. It seems to me nonsense what is being talked about.”

Yordenis Ugas, the Cuban ex-world welterweight titleholder who defeated Manny Pacquiao, also jumped to Messi’s aid.

Ugas stated: “You are the greatest representation of boxing and Latinos especially, that many of us see in you a mirror of respect, triumph, and professionalism.

“Behaving like that in that way is disappointing. We expect more from you, champion. Look at all the shirts on the floor after a match.

“Messi is a gentleman. He has never made fun of any rival and even less of a nation of warriors like Mexico.

“It was a contested match that won the best. The fans fight each other for nothing. We don’t like to see a star like you putting pepper on it. The two countries are great rivals.”

Argentina’s former Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero had initially told Canelo he was wrong about Messi. It seems the boxer had now seen the error of his ways as a passionate Mexican fan.

