Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV

The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5.

Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title following his unanimous decision win over Lucas Bastida back in July, which prompted the beginning of this bout igniting when he squared off with Williamson in the ring post-fight and showed his desire to take the Darlington man’s Lonsdale belt.

Following a good training camp, Kelly is confident he is in the best condition to end his opponent’s unbeaten record. Williamson is a tremendously talented athlete, but all of the hours committed to the gym are something that ‘PBK’ and his team believe guarantee him a win on Friday night.

“Camp has been nothing short of phenomenal. Every ounce of my being has gone into this fight and what the reward is at the end of it all will make it worth it. I’m used to sacrifice but i have taken it to new heights this time around,” said Kelly.

“I’ve always been a professional and treated my preparations in a way that reflects that, but this is an improved Josh Kelly that is going to tick the British Title off his Christmas list before going on to challenge the world’s best.”

His relationship with coach Adam Booth has been integral in Kelly’s renaissance that has seen him stop Peter Kramer within four rounds in June of this year, along with his win over Bastida the following month.

Booth has made constant appearances alongside some of the country’s greatest boxers and world champions like former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye, along with George Groves, and Kelly is looking to be the next name to such a list. As much as the coach will only want to be a part of someone they have full faith in, Kelly sees his trainer as a tremendously important part of going on to reach the pinnacle of his division.

“What Adam provides is more than just all of his unmatched knowledge and tactics regarding boxing; he lets you know your worth,” said Kelly.

“My self-confidence is never lacking but having a man who is only accustomed to world champion boxers investing the time in you makes you realise what level you are on personally. I have top level facilities and a top-level coach, and you’ll see a top-level performance on Friday night.”

Williamson defeated Ted Cheeseman and then Mason Cartwright to set up this huge clash. Since he fought the latter, he added another win to his record as he stopped David Benitez back in September. Despite this form, Kelly is confident he can take Williamson’s belt, as well his the ‘0’ that sits on the Darlington man’s undefeated record.

“Josh Kelly being the British Super Welterweight Champion has a nice ring to it.”

“Of course I’m confident. I’ve been preparing my whole life for big nights and I’ve already experienced plenty of them too,” continued Kelly. “This is exactly where I want to be and just the first of many belts to add to the collection.”

There is going to be a fairy-tale night in store for one of these athletes, and speaking to Kelly will absolutely make you believe it is going to be the man from Sunderland. This fight lends itself to being the catalyst in the next phase of Kelly’s career, and this is the perfect stage to kickstart the hunt for world honours once again.

“The champion of my country, in my home of the North East, the script is written for a dream night.”