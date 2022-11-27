Yoseline Perez wins featherweight gold at World Youth Champs

Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) proved what she has been saying since arriving in La Nucia, Spain, to compete at the 2022 Youth World Championships.

Perez picked up the featherweight gold medal following the referee stopping the bout during the first round against Asya Ari of Germany, the 2022 Youth European Champion.

Perez gave her opponent two standing eight counts after landing numerous punches to Ari’s body and head, before giving her opponent a third standing eight count, resulting in the referee to stop the bout with two second remaining in the round.

This marked her third victory by RSC in these championships. She defeated Azerbijian’s Aysu Devrishova in the first round, Korea’s Hyeji Park in the third round and Kazakhstan’s Ulzhan Sarsenbek by a 4-1 decision.

Perez also won her semifinal bout by walkover over Emily Whitworth of England to advance to the championship bout.

USA Boxing’s three bronze medalists, Sa’Rai Brown-El (Marietta, Ga.), Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) and Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) were also awarded their medals during the session.

USA Boxing National Developmental Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.) lead the team in Spain, along with assistant coaches Gilberto Garza (San Antonio, Texas), Blanca Gutierrez (Pacifica, Calif.) and Richard Stephenson (Middletown, N.Y.).

73 countries and 593 boxers took part in these Youth World Championships, which is the first Youth World Championships for USA Boxing since 2018, where the team also won four total medals. Click here to look back at Team USA’s time in Spain.

Finals Results

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, won by RSC over Asya Ari/GER, RSC-