Welterweight boxer’s debut delayed due to torturous nipple piercing

A welterweight boxer got more than he bargained for after being told to remove his nipple piercing before making his pro debut.

Unaware that no jewelry could be worn inside the ring, US-based Puerto Rican Javier Torres faced pain before a punch was thrown.

Torres needed help in the dressing room to extract the rod from his anatomy and found the whole thing excruciating.

Captured in an image on Combat Sports Now, Torres can be seen wincing as the piercing got removed from his body.

Once the procedure was completed, Torres walked out into the arena at Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire. He took part in the Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular promoted by Boston Boxing.

The annual event had entirely sold out for the 5th consecutive year. It has become one of the most anticipated nights of club boxing in the entire country.

It’s a holiday tradition for hardcore fight fans.

Nicolas Tejada of Haverhill, Massachusetts, managed to see out a four-round points win over Torres eventually. Scores read 40-36 and 39-37 [twice].

Results

Brandon Higgins lost out to Nick Molina for the New England Super Lightweight Championship in the main event. Molina won unanimously after eight rounds.

The result should have been predicted as the undefeated Molina fights out of Lowell, Massachusetts, the boxing crazed home of Micky Ward.

Also on the card, James Perkins scored a six-round points triumph while Kenny Larson did similarly.

Further results saw LaQuan Lewis go down via first-round knockout against Dylan Felion. Lewis was down twice before getting taken out in 93 seconds.

Michael Alvarez also stopped Kreaton Crouse in the opening session.

Finally, Shayna Foppiano carded a UD over LeAnn O’Malley at super-lightweight. At the same time, Michael Taylor out-pointed Jordan Yantin.

The event will be primarily remembered as an outstanding bill with exciting fights, and one said nipple piercing that went viral.

