Skip to content
Home » Harlem Eubank vs Tom Farrell: Full card and weigh-in results

Harlem Eubank vs Tom Farrell: Full card and weigh-in results

Wasserman Boxing

Wasserman fight night York hall: Weigh in results

Super Lightweight – 10 Rounds
HARLEM EUBANK – 139.7lbs
TOM FARRELL – 139.3lbs

Middleweight – 10 Rounds
LIAM WILLIAMS – 163.5lbs
NIZAR TRIMECH – 162.2lbs

Flyweight – 4 Rounds
CHLOE WATSON – 113.5lbs
MINERVA GUTIERREZ – 111.4lbs

Lightweight – 4 Rounds
BILAL ALI – 135.7lbs
SANTIAGO GARCES – 137.9lbs

Cruiserweight – 4 Rounds
GELIAN ROJKU – 198.2lbs
GENNADI STSERBIN – 205.1lbs

Super Lightweight – 4 Rounds
JESSE BRANDON – 141.2lbs
CLAUDIO BALDOMIR – 141.0lbs

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds
MARTIN FORU – 171.4lbs
FRAN VERDEGUER – 171.0lbs

Featherweight – 8 Rounds
LUCY WILDHEART – 125.6lbs
MARINA SAKHAROV – 125.3lbs

Super Welterweight – 4 Rounds
BILAL FAWAZ – 152.4lbs
AYOUB ZAKARI – 155.1lbs

Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) and Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) headline at the historic York Hall on a huge night for British boxing, Friday November 25. Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) looks to remind everyone of his Middleweight prowess on an unbelievable night of action that also includes Ricky Hatton protégé and former Team GB Flyweight star Chloe Watson (3-0), and Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs) as she makes a swift return to the ring at Featherweight at York Hall. Promoted by Wasserman Boxing in association with William Hill and Infinitum Entertainment, all the action will be shown live and free on Channel 5 from 9pm.