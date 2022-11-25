Harlem Eubank vs Tom Farrell: Full card and weigh-in results

Wasserman fight night York hall: Weigh in results

Super Lightweight – 10 Rounds

HARLEM EUBANK – 139.7lbs

TOM FARRELL – 139.3lbs

Middleweight – 10 Rounds

LIAM WILLIAMS – 163.5lbs

NIZAR TRIMECH – 162.2lbs

Flyweight – 4 Rounds

CHLOE WATSON – 113.5lbs

MINERVA GUTIERREZ – 111.4lbs

Lightweight – 4 Rounds

BILAL ALI – 135.7lbs

SANTIAGO GARCES – 137.9lbs

Cruiserweight – 4 Rounds

GELIAN ROJKU – 198.2lbs

GENNADI STSERBIN – 205.1lbs

Super Lightweight – 4 Rounds

JESSE BRANDON – 141.2lbs

CLAUDIO BALDOMIR – 141.0lbs

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds

MARTIN FORU – 171.4lbs

FRAN VERDEGUER – 171.0lbs

Featherweight – 8 Rounds

LUCY WILDHEART – 125.6lbs

MARINA SAKHAROV – 125.3lbs

Super Welterweight – 4 Rounds

BILAL FAWAZ – 152.4lbs

AYOUB ZAKARI – 155.1lbs

Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) and Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) headline at the historic York Hall on a huge night for British boxing, Friday November 25. Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) looks to remind everyone of his Middleweight prowess on an unbelievable night of action that also includes Ricky Hatton protégé and former Team GB Flyweight star Chloe Watson (3-0), and Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs) as she makes a swift return to the ring at Featherweight at York Hall. Promoted by Wasserman Boxing in association with William Hill and Infinitum Entertainment, all the action will be shown live and free on Channel 5 from 9pm.