Harlem Eubank vs Tom Farrell: Full card and weigh-in results

Wasserman fight night York hall: Weigh in results
Super Lightweight – 10 Rounds
HARLEM EUBANK – 139.7lbs
TOM FARRELL – 139.3lbs
Middleweight – 10 Rounds
LIAM WILLIAMS – 163.5lbs
NIZAR TRIMECH – 162.2lbs
Flyweight – 4 Rounds
CHLOE WATSON – 113.5lbs
MINERVA GUTIERREZ – 111.4lbs
Lightweight – 4 Rounds
BILAL ALI – 135.7lbs
SANTIAGO GARCES – 137.9lbs
Cruiserweight – 4 Rounds
GELIAN ROJKU – 198.2lbs
GENNADI STSERBIN – 205.1lbs
Super Lightweight – 4 Rounds
JESSE BRANDON – 141.2lbs
CLAUDIO BALDOMIR – 141.0lbs
Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds
MARTIN FORU – 171.4lbs
FRAN VERDEGUER – 171.0lbs
Featherweight – 8 Rounds
LUCY WILDHEART – 125.6lbs
MARINA SAKHAROV – 125.3lbs
Super Welterweight – 4 Rounds
BILAL FAWAZ – 152.4lbs
AYOUB ZAKARI – 155.1lbs
Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) and Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) headline at the historic York Hall on a huge night for British boxing, Friday November 25. Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) looks to remind everyone of his Middleweight prowess on an unbelievable night of action that also includes Ricky Hatton protégé and former Team GB Flyweight star Chloe Watson (3-0), and Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs) as she makes a swift return to the ring at Featherweight at York Hall. Promoted by Wasserman Boxing in association with William Hill and Infinitum Entertainment, all the action will be shown live and free on Channel 5 from 9pm.