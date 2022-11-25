Chris Eubank Jr gets tougher test than Conor Benn vs Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. gets a considerably more challenging test than Conor Benn on January 21st when he faces former world champion Liam Smith.

Wasserman and Boxxer confirmed the clash on Tuesday evening as the pair of Brits battle it out for supremacy in the iconic fight city of Manchester.

The fight comes on the back of a farce unfolding in London when previous opponent Benn tested positive for a banned substance.

Eventually, despite Eddie Hearn vehemently wanting the event to go ahead, sense prevailed. The British Boxing Board of Control withdrew its sanction of the catchweight contest.

Since then, Eubank Jr. was promised more prominent names, and Wasserman’s Nisse and Kalle Sauerland, the Brighton man’s promoters, have delivered.

Many believe Eubank could be in for the toughest night of his career against Smith, who is a world level and competent fighter.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith announcement

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is officially on! Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s bash as two of Britain’s best boxers collide on Saturday, January 21st, at the AO Arena in Manchester.

In a blockbuster start to 2023, the middleweight rivals go head-to-head. It’s an eagerly anticipated bout entitled BOXXER: Unleashed.

The event occurs in association with Wasserman Boxing.

Eubank Jr vs Smith is live and exclusively in the UK and Ireland. It will be broadcast on the perfect platform, Sky Sports Box Office.

It will be a massive occasion for British boxing fans in an iconic sporting city. Eubank Jr vs Smith could be the biggest fight on UK soil this year.

Liam Smith form

Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) heads into this mouth-watering pay-per-view clash in the form of his life. He recently scored wins over Jesse Vargas, Anthony Fowler, and Roberto Garcia.

And after signing with Ben Shalom and his winning BOXXER debut in September, Smith immediately set his sights on Eubank Jr.

“Beefy” is plotting his path to becoming a world champion for a second time.

Smith, 34, memorably went toe-to-toe with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 2016. In addition, he comes from a proud, illustrious North-West bloodline family name of champions, including brothers Paul Smith Jr, Stephen Smith, and Callum Smith.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Benn

Junior (32-2-0, 23 KOs) is a man whose Eubank name needs no introduction. Son of legendary former world champion Chris Eubank, the 33-year-old has successfully carved out his reputation in the sport.

But in Smith, Eubank Jr faces one the most demanding tests of his stellar career. The Brighton-based fighter was a former IBO world title holder and is entering his prime, intent on starting the new year in style.

Chris is eager to step back inside the ropes after his proposed October bout with Conor Benn was postponed.

The delay means Eubank Jr last fought in February. At the time, he comfortably outclassed Liam Williams in Cardiff with an impressive unanimous decision points victory.

Eubank Jr vs Smith tickets

Fight fans can pre-register for tickets today. The pre-sale date of Tuesday, November 29th. Tickets will be available on general sale on Thursday, December 1st.

Sky Sports Box Office will exclusively screen the bout in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. As set by Sky, pricing details will be released in due course.

Furthermore, announcements on the exciting undercard will come for what promises to be a momentous occasion to kickstart 2023.

