Zepeda and Prograis ready to put on a show for WBC title

Tensions were high on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a massive crowd of Southern California media attended the final press conference for ‘Battle of the Best’ Tuesday afternoon with #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs), of New Orleans.

LA coming face-to-face for one of the final times ahead of their highly anticipated battle for the prestigious WBC Super Lightweight World Title set for this Saturday night, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park.

‘Battle of the Best’, promoted by MarvNation Promotions and Legendz Entertainment, can be seen live on cable, satellite, telco and streaming PPV outlets beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. including FITE and PPV.COM.

Remaining tickets starting at $39 for the live event can be purchased online at AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746.

Joining Zepeda and Prograis at the final press conference were moderator Beto Duran and Marvin Rodriguez of MarvNation Promotions along with PPV undercard fighters; unified minimum weight world champion Yokasta ‘Yoka’ Valle and undefeated world champion Evelyn ‘La Princesita’ Bermudez, undefeated heavyweight contender Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov and veteran Curtis Harper, undefeated junior middleweight contender Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell and upset minded, Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu.

Also, in attendance were brothers; junior middleweight Fernando ‘EL Feroz’ Vargas Jr. and featherweight Amado ‘EL Malvado’ Vargas along with their father / head trainer, boxing legend Fernando Vargas Sr, with undefeated prospects featured on the PPV Freeview (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT); super bantamweight Nathan Rodriguez, (9-0, 7 KOs) lightweight Ruben ‘Ace’ Torres, (19-0, 16 KOs) and super welterweight Alejandro Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs).

Below are quotes from Jose Zepeda, Regis Prograis and Marvin Rodriguez.

Jose Zepeda

“This is a third time fighting for a world title for me and that’s why I keep saying this is the time for me to get my world title belt. I have all the experience I need. Regis Prograis is going to be fighting the best version of Jose Zepeda. I really believe it’s now or never.”

It’s nice to fight for the world title at home, I’m always fighting on the road. It’s extra motivation for me to fight in my backyard. It’s going to be a great night for boxing. I’ve heard it all before that I’m not going to win certain fights but my track record speaks for itself.”

“Prograis is going to be very surprised by my power and speed. We’re both going to fight the way we’ve been fighting. He hits hard, I hit hard and both of us are desperate to win which will make for a great fight. Both of us have a lot of heart and we both are looking for a real fight to settle this. I had two previous opportunities to win a world title and I truly believe this is the best version of me for this fight.”

Regis Prograis

“When I was the world champion everybody called my name but once I didn’t have the belt it all stopped and I know I’m a dangerous fighter and that’s part of the reason. For me, I’m just glad I’m getting the opportunity to fight for the world title again. Being a two-time world champion in the 140lb. division is my main focus now. I’m not surprised Zepeda took the fight, that’s what we all want, to become world champions. I know what type of fighter he is.”

“He going to come to fight and so am I. He said he’s 100% after the car accident so I don’t want to hear any excuses after the fight. I’m ready to dominate for 12 rounds. I’m going to dominate and I’m not worried about anything else.”

“I just feel like I’m on another level than him, skill wise. I have more experience and I’ve been at the top already. If you compare strength, power, chin, stamina, speed, defense, I feel like I win every time. Every category, it’s me. He’s been hurt, he’s been dropped a bunch of times. I’ve never been hurt and I destroy people.”

Marvin Rodriguez

“It’s going to be the best fight of the year, #1 vs #2, something you rarely see. Now people know who MarvNation is, we’ve come out strong and we’re making a statement with this fight. This is just the first of many statements coming out.”

With the international boxing world witnessing extraordinary women’s world championship bouts throughout this year, the tremendous momentum continues as fast-rising female superstar Yokasta ‘Yoka’ Valle, (26-2, 9 KO’s), of San Jose, Costa Rica battles undefeated world champion Evelyn ‘La Princesita’ Bermudez, (17-0-1, 6 KOs), of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina for the WBC and WBO Junior Flyweight World Titles over ten scheduled rounds.

Fighting in the junior middleweight division, undefeated contender, 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (17-0, 13 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, who many experts believe will soon be the division’s upcoming king, faces his toughest opposition against upset minded, Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu, (25-6-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-round fight.

2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov, (11-0, 11 KOs), standing 6’7” and considered the dominant heavyweight of the future, faces off against veteran Curtis Harper, (14-8, 9 KOs), of Jacksonville, FL over ten rounds.

In a special attraction super welterweight six rounder, boxing fans will see the ‘Son of a Legend’, sure-fire prospect Fernando Vargas Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs), open the Pay-Per-View against local favorite Alejandro Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Los Angeles.