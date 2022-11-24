Team USA secure medals at World Youth Championships

Team USA had a mixed day of results during the semifinals of the 2022 Youth World Championships, with three boxers earning bronze medals and advancing one to this weekend’s finals in La Nucia, Spain.

Featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) advanced to the championship bout following her walkover victory over Emily Whitworth of England. Perez will go for gold during Friday’s first day of finals against Asya Ari of Germany, the 2022 Youth European Champion.

Sa’Rai Brown-El (Marietta, Ga.) will leave these championships with a bronze medal following her bout against India’s Devika Ghorpade. This is Brown-El’s first major international medal won while representing Team USA.

The first round was at a slower, more strategic pace; however, all five judges awarded the round to Ghorpade. Ghorpade picked up the second round, 4-1, extending her lead over the American flyweight.

Brown-El came back strong to close out the bout, taking four of the five judges’ cards in the final round, however, was not able to overcome Ghorpade’s lead, resulting in a 4-1 decision in favor of Ghorpade.

The second session of the day saw featherweight Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) and light welterweight Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) put up strong performances, however, the judges scored the bouts in favor of their opponents, 4-1 and 3-2, respectively.

Phipps took the early 3-2 lead, then was given an eight count after tripping over his opponent, Bakhtiyor Asadov of Uzbekistan, resulting in the round going 4-1 in favor of Asadov. The final round was another closely contested round, however, the judges scored it once again in favor of Asadov by 4-1.

Crocklem came back from being down, 5-0, in the first round to Vanshaj Vanshaj of India, to even the scorecards with his own 5-0 second round. The third round was an exciting one, however, the round went 3-2 in favor of Vanshaj, giving him the overall decision.

Both boxers leave these World Championships with bronze medals, their first international medals.

Semifinals Results

52 kg: Devika Ghorpade/IND dec. over Sa’Rai Brown-El, Marietta, Ga./USA,4-1

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, won by walkover over Emily Whitworth/ENG, WO

57 kg: Bakhtiyor Asadov/UZB dec. over Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa./USA, 4-1

63.5 kg: Vanshaj Vanshaj/IND dec. over Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash./USA, 3-2

Finals Schedule

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, vs. Asya Ari/GER (Friday, Nov. 25, Ring A, Bout 9, 2:00 p.m. ET)