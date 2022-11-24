Dillian Whyte loses cool, threatens ‘pensioner’ after KO reminder

Dillian Whyte lost it on Thursday after being goaded by opponent Jermaine Franklin’s trainer at the final press conference.

It’s unknown whether Whyte was acting up merely to stir up stunted interest in the fight, but he looked irate after being fired at by coach Jessie Addison.

Whyte wasn’t happy because he’s been knocked out badly in two of his last three fights.

“I don’t give a f*** if you’re a pensioner. I’ll smack the s*** out of you if you keep talking,” said Whyte.

Addison kept the dirt flying until the face-to-face when further dramatics played out to get viewers to choose DAZN over Frank Warren’s show on BT Sport.

Dillian Whyte

Discussing the Jermaine Franklin fight during fight week, Whyte’s disdain for his opponent is real. Clearly, “The Bodysnatcher” doesn’t see Franklin anywhere near his level.

“I’ll approach this fight the same goddamn way I approach every fight. You know me, I approach all of my fights with only one thing in mind: to try and end them.”

Jermaine Franklin

Franklin believes his power can do the job against a fading Dillian Whyte.

“I most definitely punch hard enough. I feel like everybody is sleeping on me. They don’t know what’s in store,” said the American.

“This is boxing. I haven’t had that many top-level fights in my career. I had a couple of layoffs. I’m about to prove what I can do.”

Uppercuts, his apparent weakness, have laid out Whyte. Franklin is not giving anything away regarding his game plan.

“I mean, if it positions itself, then I’m going to take it. That’s not the number one punch I’m looking for,” he pointed out.

“I’m pretty sure that’s what he’s expecting. He’s expecting me just to come out there and throw and hail mary of uppercuts.

“I’ve got a pretty good outside the game too. Once I get my timing, I’ve got a good outside game. Once I time the jab, I’ll be alright, inside or outside.”

Whyte vs Franklin information

Venue

OVO Wembley Arena, London.

Full undercard

Dillian Whyte will face undefeated American contender Jermaine Franklin on his highly anticipated return to the ring on Saturday, November 26, at the OVO Arena, Wembley, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘The Body Snatcher’ fell short in his challenge for Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight World Title at Wembley Stadium in April, succumbing to a sixth-round stoppage defeat in front of over 90,000 fans.

An action-packed undercard sees fast-rising Ipswich Heavyweight Fabio Wardley clash with Nantwich’s Nathan Gorman for the vacant British Title, former WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title challenger Craig Richards take on Latvian warrior Ricards Bolotniks for the WBA Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Title, in an exciting match-up at 175lbs.

Derby’s Sandy Ryan challenges Anahi Esther Sanchez for the WBC International Female Super Lightweight Title.

Cheavon Clarke looks to round his 1st year in the pro ranks with another win against Jose Gregorio Ulrich.

North East Duo and Former Team GB Members Pat McCormack and Mark Dickinson make their Matchroom Debuts.

Billericay’s George Liddard makes his professional debut, and Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty looks to continue his unbeaten journey.

