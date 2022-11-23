How to bet on boxing: Fury vs Chisora

As we approach the end of what has been a remarkable year for professional sports after the damage done by the pandemic, all eyes are on Qatar. The FIFA World Cup is now in full flight and will run until Sunday 18th, December. Yes, that’s exactly a week before Christmas Day. That will heap even more pressure on those who usually leave their food and gift shopping until the last minute.

But there’s another sporting event happening in December. World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring for an all-British clash with old foe Derek Chisora. This bout to decide the WBC belt will take place at the stunning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home to the English Premier League team by the same name.

Do you fancy placing a bet on boxing? Fury is the red-hot betting favorite to make another successful defense of his hard-earned titles. The unbeaten Englishman arrives with an unbeaten run and a knockout streak which explains why traders working in Vegas are convinced the Gypsy King will win.

Anything can happen in boxing at this level in the highest division. Remember Andy Ruiz’s shock KO win over Anthony Joshua? Could WAR Chisora do the same? Our team of fight game experts previews the bout in London, bringing readers up to speed on the form, reviewing the betting odds, and explaining how you can land a free bet.

Fury’s form

The Gypsy King is one of the few elite heavyweights with an unbeaten record. He enters this contest with a CV showing 32 wins and one draw with 23 knockouts. The Englishman has won each of his last three by KO/TKO, including the devestating sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April.

Chisora’s form

WAR is a better fighter than his record suggests. He will fight anyone, anywhere, and anytime if the money is right. Flick through Derek’s record, which reads like a who’s who of modern heavyweight boxing. In his last five fights, he’s fought Kubrat Pulev, Joseph Parker, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Markets

You can have a shot at predicting the winner of this fight or play one of the many exciting specials bookmakers offer. These include total rounds, method of victory, total knockdowns, winning round, and the draw.

There is a market to suit all types of boxing fans, from hardcore followers who enjoy seeing skills to armchair fans who love a showreel KO. The method of victory is one of the most popular options. With this market, you are tasked with predicting the winning fighter and how they will secure the victory. Will they prevail on points or win with a stunning stoppage? You decide.

In-play

Most boxing bets are placed on the approach to the first bell, although experienced backers like to get in early and secure the best price available on their selection. But more people are beginning to recognize the attraction of in-play betting.

When the bout begins, an in-play trader working at your sportsbook will keep many pre-fight betting markets alive. They will update the odds as the bout progresses to reflect the flow of the fight, any knockdowns or damage, and the obvious tactics of both boxers.

When betting in-play, you have the advantage of seeing the opening few rounds. You’ll know the referee’s mood, how the crowd will affect the result, and which fighter is performing better. It also allows you to react to major incidents, including a cut or knockdown.

