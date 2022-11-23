Harlem Eubank ready to do a job on Tom Farrell

Unbeaten Brighton man Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) looked sharp and ready for action ahead of facing the former WBA International Super Lightweight champion Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) at London’s famous York Hall on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5.

Harlem Eubank will be looking to continue his rise amongst the Super Lightweight rankings as he continues to do the ‘Eubank’ name justice with his undefeated record.

He showed his steel and resolve last time out as he had to deal with some illegal approaches from opponent Eliot Chavez, who was later disqualified.

Having ground Chavez down to a frustrated and desperate fighter, Eubank will be look to get the better of Farrell this time round as he pushes for gold in the near future.

Harlem Eubank:

“I’m feeling great, nice and relaxed, ready to put on a performance Friday night. He’s a good, experienced opponent who’ll present new challenges in there that I’m ready to overcome. My preparation’s been good, as it always is, so I’m focused and prepared to do a job on Friday night.”

“It’s all about a flow state, you’re only focused about what’s going on in the ring. The atmosphere is going to be great in there, but the ring is all I’m focused and the man in front of me which is Tom.”

“We have a wealth of talent in the gym, so we’re constantly bouncing off each other and learning from each other as well as having great coaches too. It has been a long camp, so I’ve had a lot of time to progress, improve, and touch up on certain things. Ready to show it all on Friday night.”

“It’s been great activity from me, and I’ve been stepping up in each fight and adding new bits to my game, and overcoming different challenges which is exactly what I need. It’s been a great year and I’ll put the cherry on the cake with a performance that reflects my progression on fight night. I want big fights, title fights, and huge occasions. That’s where I want to be.”

“It’s time to start looking for the titles, whether it’s British or European to begin with, international belts even; it’s time to start looking at the path we’re going to take to get to the next level and eventually that world stage. Whatever gets me those opportunities will be the ladder I climb, and next year will be the time to make my move on them titles.”

“I’m looking to build organically. I’ve kicked down doors from the beginning and I’m forming my own path. It’s important that my progression to that level is natural and that i don’t skip any steps so, when reach that level, I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

“Lets see what happens, It’s likely you might witness another finish on Friday.”

Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) and Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) headline at the historic York Hall on a huge night for British boxing, Friday November 25. Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) looks to remind everyone of his Middleweight prowess against ‘The Bomber’ Nizar Trimech (9-3-2, 4 KOs) on an unbelievable night of action that also includes Ricky Hatton protégé and former Team GB Flyweight star Chloe Watson (3-0), and Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs) as she makes a swift return to the ring at Featherweight at York Hall. A stacked undercard also features on this huge domestic show promoted by Wasserman Boxing in association with William Hill and Infinitum Entertainment, all the action will be shown live and free on Channel 5.