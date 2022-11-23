Cris Cyborg added to Crawford vs Avanesyan on Black Prime

Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her highly anticipated return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown.

Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on BLK Prime.

BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Cyborg, Ultimate Fighting’s only Grand Slam Champion, comes from a world-class mixed-martial-arts background. From Brazil, Cyborg makes her return to the boxing ring to continue her quest to establish herself as the greatest female fighter in any combat sport ever.

In her boxing debut earlier this year, Cyborg defeated Simone Silva by a convincing unanimous decision – throwing clean right hands, pressing forward and unloading punches with Silva against the ropes.

Her debut in the boxing ring established Cyborg as a looming championship contender, this next bout will prime her for that eventual opportunity.

“This is a great opportunity for me to make a splash in the boxing world, especially on a card with Terence Crawford, the best boxer in the world,” stated Cyborg, who will be making her USA debut in the squared circle.

“Boxing has always been a big part of my training and I feel I can compete at the highest level. I’m expecting Holloway to be in great shape, and I know she’s coming to win. That said, I’m taking this fight very seriously. I feel confident, and I can’t wait to showcase my boxing skills to the world.”

Holloway also comes from an MMA background. Recently fighting in the Bellator system, she joins the undercard of Crawford vs Avanesyan to establish her place in boxing – taking on a universal women’s fighting icon in Cyborg.

“Looking forward to testing my skills against a legend in Combat sports, I’m coming fully prepared, conditioning is on point, we are going to steal the show, we are the real Main Event.” said Holloway.