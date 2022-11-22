13 Reasons Why Terence Crawford is far from P4P number one

Terence Crawford is an exceptional fighter and could be the top dog in the whole sport. However, his resume doesn’t live up to the position.

Crawford has proven too much for every opponent he’s faced leading to his handlers and network calling him the Pound for Pound number one.

The American has amassed a fantastic three-weight world title reign, including one undisputed triumph.

Crawford is 38-0 and certainly one of the most gifted fighters of his generation. There’s no doubting his unreal talent.

But WBN doesn’t see any honesty coming from debates surrounding Crawford’s undefeated resume.

A 16-0 record in world title fights has largely come against questionable opposition barring his last opponent Shawn Porter.

Terence Crawford is not Pound for Pound Best

That lack of fellow Pound for Pound names to show for his lengthy tenure in the sport means ‘Bud’ remains out of the WBN P4P Top Five.

Beating below-par Brits Ricky Burns, Kell Brook, and Amir Khan adding to his only previous win against a P4P star in Yuriorkis Gamboa, is quite a stretch to put Crawford at number one.

His previous promoters at Top Rank fluctuated between Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko when representing both. But the truth is the former has never made it there yet.

The Ohama man needs at least one current and recognizable top-five fighter on his C.V. This will only happen if Al Haymon at Premier Boxing Champions manages to persuade Crawford to take the Errol Spence Jr. fight, which has eluded them both.

Crawford must be content to be hovering around the top fighters until he shares the ring with Spence. A fight on Black Prime against David Avanesyan next month certainly won’t come up to scratch.

The jury remains in the verdict room on the former undisputed super lightweight champ now campaigning at 147 and potentially 154.

Terence Crawford’s light resume of P4P stars

Over time Crawford has reiterated his desires. Although he continually is light when signing to fight the biggest names in his division.

Josh Taylor [once he moves up], Spence, Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz, Keith Thurman, or even Yordenis Ugas would have been a better option for Crawford than Avanesyan.

A victory against a dangerous opponent won’t even register on the P4P scale due to a distinct lack of knowledge stateside regarding Avanesyan’s prowess.

Crawford promises much but continually fails to deliver.

“I’m not ducking anyone on the PBC side or Top Rank platform. I want to fight all the top guys,” he pointed out when discussing his future.

Let’s get it right, winning world titles in three divisions is no easy feat. However, Crawford has a lot more work to do compared with the likes of Canelo Alvarez or Oleksandr Usyk.

His resume, even beating the champions he has, can be questioned on caliber alone. The Porter triumph last November was the first solid win over a fellow Pound for Pound boxer since Gamboa in 2014.

Since then, his list of conquests is bereft of anyone with real Pound for Pound credentials. Even Julius Indongo, who briefly flirted with the P4P rankings when unifying the division, has seen his career plummet since Crawford with five losses from seven.

13 reasons why

Wins over Kell Brook, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Amir Khan, Jose Benavidez, Jeff Horn, Indongo, Felix Diaz, John Molina Jr, Viktor Postol, Henry Lundy, Dierry Jean, Thomas Dulorme and Raymundo Beltran beg the question who is rating those victories?

Only Brook and Khan had lengthy spells among the world’s best fighters. Both were passed their best when they faced Crawford for the money.

Crawford found time to dig out Spence’s resume after their contest collapsed when “Bud” walked away for a guaranteed PPV paycheck.

And granted, Spence was in a similar position until he faced and defeated Mikey Garcia, Porter, Danny Garcia, and Yordenis Ugas. All of those bouts boosted his profile considerably.

Placing a Fight of the Year nomination for the Porter collision [as Crawford did] into the mix also further cemented it.

Crawford needs that defining opponent, which he didn’t get at 140, to push him anywhere near that number-one threshold.

And anyone calling him the Pound for Pound number one until that day has got it wrong. Crawford has to beat Spence, and until that day, failing to land that “Big Fish” keeps him out of the reckoning for all those reasons [13 questionable opponents] mentioned.

WBN Welterweight Rankings

1 Errol Spence

2 Terence Crawford

3 Keith Thurman

4 Jaron Ennis

5 Yordenis Ugas

