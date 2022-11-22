Short notice opponent set for WBC title chasing heavyweight brute

WBC heavyweight title contender Arslanbek Makhmudov had to find another opponent after announcing his return on December 16 in Canada.

After a short search, Michael Wallisch is facing his next title fight!

The heavyweight of the EC boxing promotion meets Russian-born Makhmudov this December in Shawinigan.

The 33-year-old, who has lived in Montreal for several years, puts his WBC Silver, NABA, and NABF titles at risk against Wallisch.

After Michael Wallisch knocked out Toni Thes from Magdeburg in May of this year at the ECB event in Hamburg’s trendy bar “Die Bucht” in the second round, the 37-year-old is finally up for a title fight again.

“Der Germane” travels to Canada on December 16 against the Russian knockout machine. Makhmudov has prematurely won 14 of his 15 fights.

Heavyweight contenders

The former German and WBO European champions have been in training for months and don’t want to leave anything to chance in Canada.

Michael Wallisch stands for the initially planned opponent Raphael Akpejiori, who had to cancel the fight: “I’ve been waiting for a chance like this all year.

“I’ve been in training the whole time. Corona got me four weeks ago. The call came at short notice because Makhmudov’s originally planned opponent had to cancel.

“But I still have a good four weeks left. I want to take my chance. I’m not one to pinch. I’m an athlete. I want to be a role model.

“Everyone always complains that we Germans are supposed to compete with the best in the world, and that’s exactly what I’m doing!”

Michael Wallisch’s promoter Erol Ceylan is also aware that the Russian, currently ranked 19th in the world, poses a threat: “Michael has changed a lot in recent years.

“He is constantly in training. Of course, he is waiting for such missions. Michael is getting better from fight to fight.

“His last fight against Murat Gassiev was a good fight that was stopped too soon. Of course, Makhmudov is an aspiring boxer with knockout power, but Micha has experience with the pros and a good right hand.

“If he places them well and uses his experience, I think he can sell himself well there.

“Unfortunately, we had to accept this fight again at short notice. But that’s nothing new for our boxers.”