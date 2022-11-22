Fury vs Chisora PPV price a kick in the teeth for struggling UK fans

The Pay Pay View price for Fury vs Chisora 3 is a massive slap in the face for many UK fans struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Despite a massive lack of interest from the British boxing community in Tyson Fury defeating an opponent he’s battered twice, a kick in the teeth came on Tuesday.

BT Sport Box Office confirmed the price point for the Fury vs Chisora trilogy would be £26.95 [$32].

For a contest with so much controversy attached, a lot more could have been done to help households in the run-up to Christmas.

At present, December 3 remains on course to have a lot of tickets left in under two weeks. Many are also wondering when the rest of the Fury vs Chisora undercard announcement will come.

Currently, only seven bouts are penciled in for what should be a super-sized PPV for that price.

Fury vs Chisora PPV price

For a Pay Per View at over thirty bucks a pop, the rest of the card away from the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III and Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena double-headed main event looks wafter-thin.

Frenchman Yvan Mendy will defend his European lightweight title against Denys Berinchyk. The other quartet is Karol Itauma, Fury’s cousin Hosea Burton, friend Isaac Lowe, and Royston Barney Smith.

Three of those four now have a foe, with Hosea Burton left to confirm his appearance.

With BT Sport Box Office selling the event for more than the Deontay Wilder fight, the whole affair leaves much to be desired.

Complaints began immediately after the Fury vs Chisora fight was confirmed, with many of the paying public disgruntled at the “Gypsy King.”

The second encounter in 2014 saw the pair booed out of the arena as Fury completely dominated and stopped Chisora.

BT Sport is even billing the fight “Never Say Never” and comparing it to the ultimate underdog story. However, the UK public isn’t buying it, literally.

Plenty of sections remain available at the last count, with only 11 days left until the first bell.

Fury vs Chisora hospitality tickets

Promoter Frank Warren has announced the hospitality for the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium-hosted fight. Again, prices seem way too high.

“IMG is delighted to inform you that additional new Official Hospitality options are now on sale starting from £349 + VAT,” read the statement.

“Whether it’s a centrally situated Premium Ticket with light hospitality or Ringside with our all-inclusive VIP package, this is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or celebrate Christmas with your staff.

“Boxing Day has come early this Christmas!”

In addition, premium packages are £349 + VAT, with the ringside package at a whopping £2,499, including VAT.

For those prices, you’d expect a better list of competitors with some big-name opponents to entertain the masses.

Pay Per View undercard

One fan asked: “How’s the undercard coming along?”

Another said: “I feel for the cranks who paid top dollar for tickets. There will be freebies all over the place on the night.”

A third stated: “I wouldn’t even illegally live stream this fight.”

Finally, a fourth said: “Where’s the undercard for Fury vs Chisora?”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Furthermore, follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.