Team USA sees three through to Youth Champs quarters

Team USA saw three boxers advance to the quarterfinal rounds of their respective brackets in La Nucia, Spain during today’s sixth day of boxing at the 2022 Youth World Championships.

Featherweight Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) picked up her second win by RSC in these championships to advance to the quarterfinal round of her bracket.

Perez got off to a strong start in the first round, which saw her give her opponent, Hyeji Park of Korea, a standing eight count in the final seconds of the round. All five judges scored it in favor of the American, with four judges scoring the round 10-8.

Perez did not slow down in the second round, seeing four more scores of 10-8 and extend her lead over the Korean, before having the referee stop the bout in the third round with just over a minute left in the bout.

Perez will return to the ring on Tuesday with a match-up against Kazakhstan’s Ulzhan Sarsenbek.

Sa’Rai Brown-El (Marietta, Ga.) picked up Team USA’s second win of the day following her closely contested bout against Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul.

The American flyweight took an early 5-0 lead at the conclusion of the first round, however, the second round was a much closer 3-2 round in Team USA’s favor, as well as saw both opponents receive a point deduction for excessive holding.

The third round saw Myrzakul pull off a 3-2 round, however, Brown-El’s lead was too strong to overcome, giving Brown-El the 3-2 overall decision and a spot in Tuesday’s quarterfinals against Alondra Sanchez Rodriguez of Mexico.

Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) closed out the day on a high note for Team USA with his 4-1 decision over Axzhol Asylbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan to advance to the featherweight quarterfinals.

Phipps took a 4-1 lead after the first before Uulu came back to take three of the five judges’ cards in the second round to stay in the fight. The American closed out the third round strong enough to take the decision and move to face Ukraine’s Aider Abduraimov on Tuesday.

Light heavyweight Patrick O’Connor (Fort Washington, Md.) put up a strong performance against Cuba’s Luis Reynoso Valiente, however, fell short in a final 3-2 decision to end his World Championships run in the round of 16.

Amir Anderson (Syracuse, N.Y.) fell short, 3-1, in his closely contested bout with Sultan Osmanli of Turkey. The two exchanged standing eight outs in the first and second rounds, however, the Turkish boxer won the final round to take the overall decision.

Light welterweight Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) will look to secure Team USA’s first medal of these championships with a victory in tomorrow’s quarterfinal bout against Rafael Buza of Hungry.

Day 6 Results

52 kg: Sa’Rai Brown-El, Marietta, Ga./USA, dec. over Tomiris Myrzakul/KAZ, 3-2

57 kg: Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa./USA, dec. over Akzhol Asylbek Uulu/KGZ, 4-1

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, won by RSC over Hyeji Park/KOR, RSC-3

71 kg: Sultan Osmanli/TUR dec. over Amir Anderson, Syracuse, N.Y./USA, 3-1

80 kg: Luis Reynoso Valiente/CUB dec. over Patrick O’Connor, Fort Washington, Md./USA, 3-2

Day 7 Schedule

63.5 kg: Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash./USA, vs. Rafael Buza/HUN (Ring A, Bout 7, 1:30 p.m. ET*)