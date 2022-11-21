Skip to content
Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings – November 2022

Oleksandr Usyk Pound for Pound Rankings

World Boxing News provides the current Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings Top 50 as they stand in November 2022.

Oleksandr Usyk is number one

As the year begins to wind down, heavyweight force Oleksandr Usyk is unlikely to lose the top spot. The formidable Ukrainian will be top of the pile into 2023.

Canelo Alvarez remains in second place after a lengthy reign as king ended when Dmitry Bivol toppled the Mexican superstar in May.

The Cinnamon one recovered to regain second place with a dominant win over Gennadiy Golovkin after dropping further back.

Sitting in third place is the ever-awesome Naoya Inoue. The Japanese puncher has ripped through every division he’s ever competed in. He now stands on the verge of becoming undisputed at bantamweight.

A win on December 13 would add the WBO version to his WBC, IBF, and WBA crowns. However, it still won’t be enough to overthrow Usyk after his rival claimed seven world title belts in two divisions during the same period Inoue cleaned up at 118.

Errol Spence remains fourth as the number one fighter at welterweight. Canelo conqueror Bivol completes the top five.

Further down the list, WBO middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly enters the Top 50 for the first time after completing a successful first defense.

Rival Jaime Munguia moved up slightly after his win over the weekend. However, Munguia dropped many places before beating Gonzalo Coria due to the caliber of his recent opponents.

Pound for Pound Rankings – November 2022

1 Oleksandr USYK

 Heavy
2 CANELO Alvarez

 		 Super Middle
3 Naoya INOUE

 		 Bantam
4 Errol SPENCE JR

 Welter
5 Dmitry BIVOL

 Light Heavy
6 Tyson FURY

 Heavy
7 Terence CRAWFORD

 Welter
8 Devin HANEY

 Light
9 Jermell CHARLO

 		 Super Welter
10 Gervonta DAVIS Super Light
11 Shakur STEVENSON

 Light
12 Roman GONZALEZ SuperFly
13 Kazuto IOKA

 Superfly
14 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light
15 Juan ESTRADA

 		 Superfly
16 Artur BETERBIEV

 Light Heavy
17 Rey VARGAS

 Feather
18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ Fly
19 Stephen FULTON JR.

 Super Bantam
20 Deontay WILDER Heavy
21 Jack CATTERALL Super Light
22 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light
23 Kosei TANAKA Superfly
24 Leo SANTA CRUZ

 Feather
25 Emanuel NAVARRETE

 Feather
26 Jermall CHARLO

 Middle
27 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle
28 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

 Middle
29 Kenshiro TERAJI

 		 Light Fly
30 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy
31 Jose RAMIREZ Super Light
32 Regis PROGRAIS Super Light
33 Knockout CP FRESHMART

 Minimum
34 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam
35 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV Super Bantam
36 Josh TAYLOR Super Light
37 Callum SMITH Light Heavy
38 Caleb PLANT Super
Middle
39 Jaime MUNGUIA Super Light
40 Jose ZEPEDA Middle
41 Keith Thurman Welter
42 Demetrius ANDRADE Super Middle
43 Payna PRADABSRI

 Minimum
44 Fernando MARTINEZ

 SuperFly
45 Jai OPETAIA

 		 Cruiser
46 Hector GARCIA

 Super Feather
47 Lawrence OKOLIE

 Cruiser
48 Jaron ENNIS Welter
49 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY Middle
50 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly

