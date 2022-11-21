Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings – November 2022

World Boxing News provides the current Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings Top 50 as they stand in November 2022.

Oleksandr Usyk is number one

As the year begins to wind down, heavyweight force Oleksandr Usyk is unlikely to lose the top spot. The formidable Ukrainian will be top of the pile into 2023.

Canelo Alvarez remains in second place after a lengthy reign as king ended when Dmitry Bivol toppled the Mexican superstar in May.

The Cinnamon one recovered to regain second place with a dominant win over Gennadiy Golovkin after dropping further back.

Sitting in third place is the ever-awesome Naoya Inoue. The Japanese puncher has ripped through every division he’s ever competed in. He now stands on the verge of becoming undisputed at bantamweight.

A win on December 13 would add the WBO version to his WBC, IBF, and WBA crowns. However, it still won’t be enough to overthrow Usyk after his rival claimed seven world title belts in two divisions during the same period Inoue cleaned up at 118.

Errol Spence remains fourth as the number one fighter at welterweight. Canelo conqueror Bivol completes the top five.

Further down the list, WBO middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly enters the Top 50 for the first time after completing a successful first defense.

Rival Jaime Munguia moved up slightly after his win over the weekend. However, Munguia dropped many places before beating Gonzalo Coria due to the caliber of his recent opponents.

Pound for Pound Rankings – November 2022

1 Oleksandr USYK Heavy 2 CANELO Alvarez Super Middle 3 Naoya INOUE Bantam 4 Errol SPENCE JR Welter 5 Dmitry BIVOL Light Heavy 6 Tyson FURY Heavy 7 Terence CRAWFORD Welter 8 Devin HANEY Light 9 Jermell CHARLO Super Welter 10 Gervonta DAVIS Super Light 11 Shakur STEVENSON Light 12 Roman GONZALEZ SuperFly 13 Kazuto IOKA Superfly 14 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO Light 15 Juan ESTRADA Superfly 16 Artur BETERBIEV Light Heavy 17 Rey VARGAS Feather 18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ Fly 19 Stephen FULTON JR. Super Bantam 20 Deontay WILDER Heavy 21 Jack CATTERALL Super Light 22 Teofimo LOPEZ Super Light 23 Kosei TANAKA Superfly 24 Leo SANTA CRUZ Feather 25 Emanuel NAVARRETE Feather 26 Jermall CHARLO Middle 27 David BENAVIDEZ Super Middle 28 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN Middle 29 Kenshiro TERAJI Light Fly 30 Andy RUIZ JR. Heavy 31 Jose RAMIREZ Super Light 32 Regis PROGRAIS Super Light 33 Knockout CP FRESHMART Minimum 34 John Riel CASIMERO Super Bantam 35 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV Super Bantam 36 Josh TAYLOR Super Light 37 Callum SMITH Light Heavy 38 Caleb PLANT Super

Middle 39 Jaime MUNGUIA Super Light 40 Jose ZEPEDA Middle 41 Keith Thurman Welter 42 Demetrius ANDRADE Super Middle 43 Payna PRADABSRI Minimum 44 Fernando MARTINEZ SuperFly 45 Jai OPETAIA Cruiser 46 Hector GARCIA Super Feather 47 Lawrence OKOLIE Cruiser 48 Jaron ENNIS Welter 49 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY Middle 50 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI Superfly

