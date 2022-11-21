Pound for Pound Top 50 Boxing Rankings – November 2022

World Boxing News provides the current Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings Top 50 as they stand in November 2022.
Oleksandr Usyk is number one
As the year begins to wind down, heavyweight force Oleksandr Usyk is unlikely to lose the top spot. The formidable Ukrainian will be top of the pile into 2023.
Canelo Alvarez remains in second place after a lengthy reign as king ended when Dmitry Bivol toppled the Mexican superstar in May.
The Cinnamon one recovered to regain second place with a dominant win over Gennadiy Golovkin after dropping further back.
Sitting in third place is the ever-awesome Naoya Inoue. The Japanese puncher has ripped through every division he’s ever competed in. He now stands on the verge of becoming undisputed at bantamweight.
A win on December 13 would add the WBO version to his WBC, IBF, and WBA crowns. However, it still won’t be enough to overthrow Usyk after his rival claimed seven world title belts in two divisions during the same period Inoue cleaned up at 118.
Errol Spence remains fourth as the number one fighter at welterweight. Canelo conqueror Bivol completes the top five.
Further down the list, WBO middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly enters the Top 50 for the first time after completing a successful first defense.
Rival Jaime Munguia moved up slightly after his win over the weekend. However, Munguia dropped many places before beating Gonzalo Coria due to the caliber of his recent opponents.
Pound for Pound Rankings – November 2022
|1
|Oleksandr USYK
|Heavy
|2
|CANELO Alvarez
|Super Middle
|3
|Naoya INOUE
|Bantam
|4
|Errol SPENCE JR
|Welter
|5
|Dmitry BIVOL
|Light Heavy
|6
|Tyson FURY
|Heavy
|7
|Terence CRAWFORD
|Welter
|8
|Devin HANEY
|Light
|9
|Jermell CHARLO
|Super Welter
|10
|Gervonta DAVIS
|Super Light
|11
|Shakur STEVENSON
|Light
|12
|Roman GONZALEZ
|SuperFly
|13
|Kazuto IOKA
|Superfly
|14
|Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
|Light
|15
|Juan ESTRADA
|Superfly
|16
|Artur BETERBIEV
|Light Heavy
|17
|Rey VARGAS
|Feather
|18
|Jesse RODRIGUEZ
|Fly
|19
|Stephen FULTON JR.
|Super Bantam
|20
|Deontay WILDER
|Heavy
|21
|Jack CATTERALL
|Super Light
|22
|Teofimo LOPEZ
|Super Light
|23
|Kosei TANAKA
|Superfly
|24
|Leo SANTA CRUZ
|Feather
|25
|Emanuel NAVARRETE
|Feather
|26
|Jermall CHARLO
|Middle
|27
|David BENAVIDEZ
|Super Middle
|28
|Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
|Middle
|29
|Kenshiro TERAJI
|Light Fly
|30
|Andy RUIZ JR.
|Heavy
|31
|Jose RAMIREZ
|Super Light
|32
|Regis PROGRAIS
|Super Light
|33
|Knockout CP FRESHMART
|Minimum
|34
|John Riel CASIMERO
|Super Bantam
|35
|Murodjon AKHMADALIEV
|Super Bantam
|36
|Josh TAYLOR
|Super Light
|37
|Callum SMITH
|Light Heavy
|38
|Caleb PLANT
|Super
Middle
|39
|Jaime MUNGUIA
|Super Light
|40
|Jose ZEPEDA
|Middle
|41
|Keith Thurman
|Welter
|42
|Demetrius ANDRADE
|Super Middle
|43
|Payna PRADABSRI
|Minimum
|44
|Fernando MARTINEZ
|SuperFly
|45
|Jai OPETAIA
|Cruiser
|46
|Hector GARCIA
|Super Feather
|47
|Lawrence OKOLIE
|Cruiser
|48
|Jaron ENNIS
|Welter
|49
|Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY
|Middle
|50
|Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI
|Superfly