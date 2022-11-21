Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder miss out on knockout round record

Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder make the top five but don’t take the record for the most knockouts in the quickest amount of rounds.

Neither Tyson nor Wilder features in the top spot when it comes to being heavyweight boxing’s biggest hitter in the fastest time.

Tyson may have been renowned for his frightening knockout power in the ring. However, research has revealed that he trails the likes of Wilder and Shannon Briggs regarding the heavyweight division’s heaviest-ever hitter.

Deontay Wilder

Statisticians have analyzed every heavyweight world champion since 1962, when the WBA’s version of the world title got first introduced.

Participants had to fight 100+ winning rounds to decipher the boxer with the quickest knockout ratio in history.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Briggs tops the pile for the division’s heaviest hitter.

This scenario is due to Briggs needing an average of just 2.71 rounds to knock out his opponent during his 60 career victories.

Modern-day boxing’s most lethal knockout machine is Deontay Wilder, who sits second on the list.

The Bronze Bomber may have lost his WBC title to Tyson Fury, but he closely follows Briggs with an average of just 3.12 rounds per knockout from his 42 wins.

Sitting third and fourth on the list are ex-WBO world champion Tommy Morrison and British boxing legend Frank Bruno, who required an average of 3.13 and 3.35 rounds to land a knockout.

Mike Tyson

Tyson, who reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, rounds off the top five with an average of 3.38 rounds per knockout from his 50 career victories.

Of the 55 boxers analyzed, David Haye (3.75) makes it into the top 10 in ninth place. He’s one position ahead of George Forman (3.86).

Lennox Lewis (5.02) sits 27th. Elsewhere, Wladimir Klitschko (5.13) is 30th, Tyson Fury (6.03) sits 45th, while Roy Jones Jr (6.42) is 47th.

Sitting at the bottom of the list is Muhammad Ali (8.68).

Tony Smith, who oversaw the research with William Hill, said: “We thought we’d look at which boxers have the quickest knockout ratio in heavyweight history.

“Perhaps surprisingly, Mike Tyson only sits fifth on the list. The former undisputed champion knocked his opponents out on average every 3.38 rounds.

“It’s a record bettered by the king of the ring, Shannon Briggs and Deontay Wilder, Tommy Morrison, and Frank Bruno.

“Our research threw up several other interesting statistics. Boxing legend Muhammad Ali is in the last spot. Tyson Fury is also way down the list.

“While David Haye makes it into the top 10 in the ninth spot.”

Top 10 quickest heavyweight knockout ratios:

1/ Shannon Briggs: 2.71 rounds

2/ Deontay Wilder: 3.07

3/ Tommy Morrison: 3.13

4/ Frank Bruno: 3.35

5/ Mike Tyson: 3.38

6/ Lamon Brewster: 3.48

7/ Corrie Sanders: 3.64

8/ Herbie Hide: 3.73

9/ David Haye: 3.75

10/ George Foreman: 3.86

