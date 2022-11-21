Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia ticket information

Pre-Sale tickets will be available on Tuesday and officially go on-sale on Wednesday, for five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis returning to his native DMV area to face undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García.

In a high-stakes showdown on Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., headlining a SHOWTIME PPV in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Tuesday, November 22, from 10:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 p.m. ET through www.ticketmaster.com with the code: BOXING.

Tickets for the live event go on sale Wednesday, November 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and capitalonearena.com.

The Baltimore native Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has established himself as one of boxing’s hottest attractions, capturing five world titles through three divisions, including the WBA Lightweight Title he currently holds.

After blasting out the previously unbeaten Rolando Romero with a single punch in May, Davis returns to take on Héctor Luis García needing to pave the way for the recently announced blockbuster clash against unbeaten star Ryan Garcia in the Spring of 2023.

The WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Héctor Luis García (16-0, 10 KOs), who represented the Dominican Republic in the 2016 Olympics, is coming off a spectacular 2022 with two marquee victories.

Now training in Las Vegas, García scored one of the biggest upsets of the year in February, when he defeated then-unbeaten Chris Colbert, before capturing the world title with a decisive unanimous decision over incumbent Roger Gutierrez in August.