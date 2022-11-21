How much jail time does Gervonta Davis face in February?

Gervonta Davis has a lengthy jail term hanging over him as an anticipated clash with Ryan Garcia remains in the balance.

Davis agreed to battle Garcia in a blockbuster battle this coming spring after the boxers participate in January warm-up bouts.

However, the fight is not that simple. Davis has a high possibility of going to prison, with a judge at a previous hearing stating anything other than time behind bars would not suffice.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

This scenario means Davis vs Garcia would be unlikely to happen until later in the year unless the Baltimore man can negotiate a sentencing delay in his hometown.

Former mentor Floyd Mayweather did a similar thing in 2012 before fighting Miguel Cotto. This option could be the only means of saving the Las Vegas fight in the first half of 2023.

World Boxing News provides a complete list of charges the lightweight star faces ahead of next year’s jury trial.

The WBA regular champion could be jailed for years if convicted on all counts, with a high-profile Showtime Pay-Per-View on the table.

However, media reports in the state where hit-and-run charges got handed down, Davis is likely looking at serving anything up to a one-year sentence.

Complete list of Tank’s charges

Four counts of failure to immediately return. To remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. One year.

One count of failure of the driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to furnish req. ID and license. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to exhibit license to police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to report to the nearest police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate. Also, notify the owner of the unattended property of damage. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property. 60 days.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on a suspended license and privilege. One year.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway with revoked license and privilege. One year.

One count of driving a motor vehicle on the highway without the required license and authorization. 60 days.

One count of the driver failing to stop at a steady circular red signal.

Career

A conviction would be devastating for Tank. His career is ready to go stratospheric.

After making his professional debut in 2013, Gervonta Davis has made himself one of the sport’s star attractions with a record of 27 wins and 25 KOs.

Picking up multiple belts, Davis has packed out arenas like the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Victory over Rolando Romero set Davis on the path to a massive clash with Garcia in 2023. Despite no world title being on the line, the fight is one of the most significant of the year coming year by the fans and the media.

Only a Baltimore judge stands in the way after a plea deal saving Davis from a prison sentence got thrown out in September.

