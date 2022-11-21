Gennadiy Golovkin vs Jaime Munguia plans face world title delay

Jaime Munguia’s chances of challenging Gennadiy Golovkin next face a diversion after the WBO ordered a clash with Zhanibek Alimkhanuly.

Munguia was immediately linked to GGG following his easy victory over Gonzalo Coria. He stated in the ring that Golovkin was the number one target.

Munguia vs Golovkin

“This year, we couldn’t do Charlo, but hopefully, we can do it next year,” said Munguia.

“But I also know that Gennadiy Golovkin has no compromises and isn’t signed with anyone.

“We really want to make that fight happen in May. Golovkin – see you in 2023!”

However, the WBO’s order puts a cat among the pigeons. It could see Munguia take the opportunity and then attempt to unify with Golovkin for three belts later in the year.

There is one significant problem regarding that plan, though. Golovkin last fought at 168 and will be 41 by the time they fought. Getting down to 160 at that age could prove too much for the Kazakh puncher.

Nonetheless, the WBO wants Munguia vs Alimkhanuly after releasing the following information to both sides.

Alimkhanuly

“Re: WBO Middleweight Mandatory Championship Negotiations. Jaime Munguia vs. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. Gentlemen:

“Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee orders the parties herein to commence the negotiations for the above-referenced bout between Jaime Munguia and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly.

“The parties are granted 15 days to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame outlined herein, a purse bid ceremony will be ordered per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

“The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Middleweight Division is $200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars).

“Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid ceremony at any time during the negotiation process.

“Lastly, this Committee reserves the right to issue any further rulings deemed necessary, helpful, and convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of the WBO rules, including, but not limited to, rendering all rulings necessary to serve the best interests in the sport of professional boxing.

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya is yet to comment on the situation with Munguia on the verge of a two-weight world title attempt.

Either way, the 41-0 Mexican star will be involved in better fights next year after treading water for what seemed like an eternity.

Wins over Coria, Jimmy Kelly, and D’Mitrius Ballard haven’t cut it for the fans who believe Munguia should be mixing it in a far more talented company.

