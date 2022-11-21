Elijah Pierce scores Juan Carlos Pena stoppage in two

Super Bantamweight contender Elijah Pierce notched his second consecutive second round knockout as he took out Juan Carlos Pena in Oklahoma City.

Pierce, who is promoted by Jeter Promotions and is now ranked number-35 by the WBC, after winning the WBC USNBC title on the last Jeter Promotions card on on October 15th at the Hall! at Live Casino Hotel Maryland, registered those two early victories in just over a month.

They are the first two fights under Jeter Promotions and Pierce has not disappointed.

After a feeling out first round, Pierce picked up the pace in round two, as he dropped Pena with a counter left midway through the round.

Pena beat the count, but was visibly hurt. Pierce then knocked down Pena for a second time with a right hook. The referee waived the count immediately awarding Elijah Pierce the knockout victory with the time of the stoppage 2:15 of round two,

Pierce picked up his 7th consecutive victory, improving his record to 16-2 with 14 knockouts. Pena is now 32-9, and was coming off of a split decision loss to former world title challenger Stephon Young.

Elijah will be back for his third fight in three months when he is back on December 9th at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The combined record of Pierce’s last four opponents is 58-10.

Elijah wants all the big fights in the division. Carlos Castro, Azat Hovhannisyan, TJ Doheny, Liam Davies, Gamal Yafai or any of the Golden Boy prospects which includes Hector Valdez, Rudy Garcia, Katsuma Akitsugi.

Elijah is managed by Trifon Petrov and Jessie Tanksley. He is trained by his father Andy Pierce, plus Aaron Salamone and Alain Felipe.