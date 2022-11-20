Team USA’s Dedrick Crocklem reaches World Youth Quarter-Finals

Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) picked up his third win of these championships to advance to the quarterfinals. He took a 3-2 victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandr Yarovyi in a tightly fought bout.

The light welterweight fell behind, 4-1, after the first round against Yarovyi, but came back to closely pick up the second round, 3-2, to keep the find within reach.

With the final round needed by the American to advance, Crocklem left it all in the ring and once again took the round, 3-2, to secure the victory and guaranteed a top eight finish in the world.

Crocklem will face Rafael Buza of Hungry on Monday, where a victory will secure a place in the semifinals and at least a bronze medal.

Flyweight Ryan Williams (Toledo, Ohio) saw his tournament run come to a close after a 4-1 loss to Ari Bonilla of Mexico in another hard-fought bout between the two.

Tomorrow will be a busy day for Team USA, as five boxers will take to the ring, including Sa’Rai Brown-El (Marietta, Ga.) and Patrick O’Connor (Fort Washington, Md.), both of whom will be stepping into the ring for the first time at these championships.

Joining Brown-El and O’Connor are Amir Anderson (Syracuse, N.Y.), Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) and Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.). All five boxers will be boxing for a spot in their weight categories quarterfinals.

Day 5 Results

51 kg: Ryan Williams, Toledo, Ohio/USA, vs. Ari Bonilla/MEX

63.5 kg: Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash./USA, dec. over Oleksandr Yarovyi/UKR, 3-2

Day 6 Schedule

R52 kg: Sa’Rai Brown-El, Marietta, Ga./USA, vs. Tomiris Myrzakul/KAZ (Ring B, Bout 2, 9:45 a.m. ET*)

R57 kg: Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa./USA, vs. Akzhol Asylbek Uulu/KGZ (Ring A, Bout 1, 1:00 p.m. ET*)

B57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, vs. Hyeji Park/KOR (Ring B, Bout 3, 6:30 a.m. ET*)

R71 kg: Amir Anderson, Syracuse, N.Y./USA, vs. Sultan Osmanli/TUR – (Ring B, Bout 9, 11:30 a.m. ET*)

R80 kg: Patrick O’Connor, Fort Washington, Md./USA, vs. Luis Reynoso Valiente/CUB (Ring B, Bout 7, 7:30 a.m. ET*)