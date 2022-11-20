Mark Potter’s cancer charity bout sums up the man’s giving legacy

Mark Potter is fondly remembered after his tragic passing as a giving man who always thought of others throughout his far too short life.

The 47-year-old always had time for anyone in the sport, as he did for World Boxing News in past interviews.

Further proof of that was personified with a charity bout in 2018.

Potter accepted a challenge from downs syndrome boxer Danny Mardell. In addition, he gave a big fan of his a great night he’ll never forget at Circus Tavern.

Proving his kind-hearted nature, and not for the first time, Potter took several shots from Mardell and hit the canvas several times.

“The Shark” was eventually taken out with another flurry. The joy on the face of Mardell when his hand was raised is there for all to see.

Raising money for a cancer charity, Potter and Mardell put on a superb show for all attendees.

[IBA Boxing World Title Fight between Downs Syndrome Danny’ The Boss’ Mardell and Mark’ The White Shark‘ Potter. Danny is raising funds for Clic Sargent, who supports people living with cancer like his friend Jenna who is with Danny at this fight. Footage supplied by Liam Galvin and Yvette Rowland.]

Mark Potter tribute

At the end of his battle, having been given only 18 months to live back in January, Potter raised another £33,500 through his Go Fund Me page.

Promoter Frank Warren, who worked with Mark on fights like the one against Danny Williams in 2000, is planning a tribute to Potter next weekend.

“The passing of former British heavyweight title challenger Mark Potter deeply saddens Frank Warren and everybody at Queensberry Promotions.

“Mark was a great fighter and an even bigger character involved in many entertaining fights over the years. He was an extremely popular face around the fight scene, particularly in London.

“Mark was as brave as they come. But sadly, he succumbed to the opponent who abides by and respects no rules.

“We send out heartfelt sympathies to Mark’s family and friends. We will honor his memory and pay tribute to him next weekend with the traditional ten bells at the O2 Arena in London. A city where he enjoyed many great nights and lived his life to the full.

“Mark was a fighter to the end and never stopped punching. May he rest in peace.”