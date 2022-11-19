Tyrone James knocks out “The Grinch” in the second round

Fans were treated to no shortage of action in last nights “Shore Wars” in Wantagh. Thursday night marked the first ever professional boxing fight card in Mulcahy’s history.

With a unique fan experience that includes table seating and waiter service for food and drinks, the in very intimate setting is a boxing fans dream. All of the action can be seen on replay at StarBoxing.TV.

In the main event, the crowd roared as undefeated super welterweight, “THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES, in classic “Pretty Boy” style, danced his way to the ring during his ring walk, to stand across OMAR “THE GRINCH” SIALA (now, 39-21-3 23KO’s).

James was busy early, sticking his jab and moving with a purpose. Whenever Siala was near the ropes, James took advantage by letting his hands go.

James hurt Siala in the middle of the first round, but Siala survived. In the second, James continued his onslaught, finding a home around Siala’s defensive guard, and dropped Siala, who beat the count. James could see Siala wilting and pounced, closing the show at 1:19 into the second round.

With the win, James sets himself up for big opportunities in 2023. James improved to 13-0 10KO’s, Siala fell to 39-21-3 23KO’s.

James summarized his emphatic victory, “I want to thank Star Boxing and everyone who showed up to Shore Wars! It was so great ending the year with that turn out and I hope to see you guys back at the next fight.

“As for the fight I take my hat off to my opponent Omar, he was a cagey vet who had more knockouts (23) then I had fights (12). He came out here and tried to upset ‘The Jackpot,’ but looks like the casino won again. Enjoy the holidays see you next year – ‘CHA CHING.’”

Irish standout “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE returned stateside for the second time looking to add to his unblemished record against heavy handed German ANDREAS “MAESTRO” MAIER. While Maier entered with six knockouts in his eight victories, it was the 23-year-old O’Rourke who displayed accurate power shots, taking the fight right to Maier from the opening bell.

Maier tried to fight through O’Rourke’s frenzy, but the 6’1” Irishman was too much for him, dropping Maier three times with a sharp right hand, on his way to a first-round stoppage at 2:53 of the first round. O’Rourke improved to 9-0, 2KO’s. Maier fell to 8-7 6KO’s.

Rising Long Island prospect, ZAY “NO CHOICE” FLAHERTY, wasted no time doing what he does best, attacking the body of KEENAN RAYMOND. Raymond started fast, but Flaherty maintained his composure and would return the favor dropping Raymond with a body shot.

Raymond would rise, but Flaherty was on the attack and would drop Raymond two more times, before referee Al LoBianco stopped the fight at the 2:43 mark of round one. Flaherty improved to 5-0 3KO’s. Raymond fell to 1-5-1.

The highly anticipated all NY Cruiserweight battle between Uniondale’s, EMMANUEL ETIENNE and the Bronx, AFUNWA KING did not disappoint.

King and Etienne both came out of the gate with an adrenalin rush opening minute. King got the better of the first big exchange, hurting Etienne to the body, before coming back upstairs with a big right hand that floored Etienne. Etienne rose before the ten-count, but referee Al LoBianco would call a stop to the action at the 2:51 mark of round one. King improved to 6-1 3KO’s, previously undefeated, Etienne fell to 2-1 1KO.

In another all–New York super featherweight bout, IMAN LEE of Yonkers fought DOM BREEN of Staten Island. Lee put the pedal to the metal, never allowing Breen to get comfortable. Fighting behind crisp straight punches, Lee took control and never gave it up, scoring three knockdowns on his way to a first round TKO victory at the 2:47 mark of the first round.

Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the fights, “It was an interesting night and based on the fan reaction, they enjoyed the fights and ambience. Tyrone James and Ryan O’Rourke shined and showed they are both ready to take the next step in their respective careers with dominant victories. We are happy to have added yet another successful event in 2022, and look forward to presenting more thrilling action soon.”