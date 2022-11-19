Tom Farrell vows to hand Harlem Eubank first loss

Former WBA International Super Lightweight champion Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) takes on the unbeaten Harlem Eubank at York Hall on November 25th. With the fight set to be live on Channel 5, Farrell looks to stop Eubank in his tracks and put his name into the public eye.

Back in June, ‘Fazza’ beat Olaide Fijabi in a tough contest, with the Scouse fighter doing enough to convince the judges that he had outpointed his opponent and has been training hard since in preparation for his upcoming bout.

Farrell has been in camp now for eight weeks and said, “we’ve had plenty of time in camp, it’s been a good solid camp. I’ve had plenty of sparring with likes of Sam Maxwell recently so it’s a good level of sparring.”

“I’ve had a look at Harlem of course to see what he does well and things we can work on but I’m not focussing too much on him. I’m focussing on being the best version of myself.”

That win over Fijabi in Liverpool took Farrell to a record of 21 wins and five losses. He feels his experience can get him the win and hand Eubank (15-0) the first loss of his professional career.

“I have plenty of experience. It’s my birthday next week and people think I’m 33 and I’m older but I feel young and fresh and that I can compete at a good level by honing in on my skills” he said.

Eubank has produced some strong performances during his unbeaten run, with a notable knockout in May with a notable knockout against Sean Dodd. He is continuing to show his growth and development of skills but this is going to be his toughest test yet.

Farrell has worked in high-pressure environments before, winning big world title fights against the likes of Ohara Davies has taught him valuable lessons that he will use to his advantage as he looks to end this unbeaten streak of Eubank’s.

“I’ve had more fights than him, done more rounds than him and had more big nights than him.”

When asked what will give him the edge over his opponent, he feels “he’s not fought anyone as tricky as me. I know he’s been the full 10 rounds before but it’s my job to push the pace, make him struggle, I don’t think anyone has done that yet.”

“There’s a lot of pressure heaped on him now. To stay unbeaten and keep his momentum going and it’s my job to keep the pressure on him.”

“I want to make him lose that 0.”

It is a star-studded night of boxing with the like of Liam Williams and former Team GB flyweight star Chloe Watson looking to showcase their skills before the main event.

“It’s a synonymous venue in the UK and even world boxing so it’s great to finally get to box there and even better to be top of the bill. For me it adds the extra incentive, also some pressure, but I have had nights like this before and I relish it and look to lap it all up” Farrell said.

A lot of the pre-fight conversation has been about Eubank, but this fight means a lot to Farrell too. “It is a great experience and great exposure. There have been millions of views on the show and it’s a great chance for me to put myself out there in the spotlight.”

“Beating a Eubank who is highly touted at the historic York Hall will put me right in the mix which I plan on taking with both hands” he said.

The fight may be taking place a long way from Farrell’s home city, but when you tune in you will still see a consortium of Scousers cheering on one of their own.

“I’ve got lots of fans coming down to watch me so it’s going to be a good fight. He’s a good lad but I am going to be victorious on the night and give those fans that are with me there and those back home the chance to celebrate.”

It is going to be a great night of high-level boxing with Farrell looking to take down Eubank and hand him his first loss in the main event. York Hall awaits this highly anticipated bout on Friday 25th November, and it will be live on Channel 5.

*The York Hall event on November 25 will also provide a break in the boxing action for a live screening of the England vs USA FIFA World Cup game*

Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) and Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) headline at the historic York Hall on a huge night for British boxing, Friday November 25. Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) looks to remind everyone of his Middleweight prowess against ‘The Bomber’ Nizar Trimech (9-3-2, 4 KOs) on an unbelievable night of action that also includes Ricky Hatton protégé and former Team GB Flyweight star Chloe Watson (3-0), and Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs) as she makes a swift return to the ring at Featherweight at York Hall. Promoted by Wasserman Boxing in association with William Hill and Infinitum Entertainment, all the action will be shown live and free on Channel 5.