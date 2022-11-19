British heavyweight title challenger Mark Potter, 47, dies of cancer

Former British heavyweight title challenger and all-around fighting man Mark Potter has tragically died of cancer at 47.

Potter was diagnosed with a deadly outcome after discovering stomach cancer in January. However, being the fighter he was, Potter refused to take it lying down.

Mark Potter – boxer and fighter

The Londoner battled tooth and nail against the 18-month terminal prediction and went on a fund-raising campaign all year.

Potter raised over £33,000 of his £35,000 goal and participated in a benefit night of boxing in June. Julius Francis was among those to compete, alongside others.

The one-time Danny Williams opponent kept his chin up when taking each day at a time during what must have been a terrifying ordeal.

Over the summer, Mark enjoyed a brief time back in his place of worship – the gym.

“So, while I’ve got a hiatus from chemo, it’s the gym for me. Just hit my legs, but missing the power, I once had.

“I’m here, and I’m doing it. The weather is great, so go enjoy Insta-buds. Stayed blessed.”

Cancer Diagnosis

In a synopsis on his Go Fund Me page, optimism was the key to keeping it together for Mark and his family.

“Mark was diagnosed with stage four cancer of the stomach and bone. The awful news came totally out of the blue. As you can imagine, it has sent us all sideways.

“Mark is the fittest and the healthiest man I know. An absolute mountain of a man with a heart of gold.

“Anyone who knows Mark will agree.

“Previously, he has been a professional boxer, MMA, and cage fighter and has been a part of many charity fundraisers in the past.

“He’s an amazing person, a great husband, father, and friend. He will always take the time to help someone if they are in need.

“Mark is a fighter to his core. He is not going to lie down and give up.”

After months of attempting to beat the disease, Potter lost his fight over the weekend. The boxing community began tributes immediately.

Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren, who worked with Potter in the past, put out a statement.

“Frank Warren and everybody at Queensberry Promotions are deeply saddened by the passing of former British heavyweight title challenger Mark Potter.

“Mark was a great fighter and an even bigger character who was involved in many entertaining fights over the years. He was an extremely popular face around the fight scene. particularly in the London area.

“Mark was as brave as they come. But sadly, he succumbed to the opponent that abides by and respects no rules at all.

“We send out heartfelt sympathies to Mark’s family and friends. We will honor his memory and pay tribute to him next weekend with the traditional ten bells at the O2 Arena in London. A city where he enjoyed many great nights and lived his life to the full.

“Mark was a fighter to the end and never stopped punching. May he rest in peace.”

Potter was most famous for being at the wrong end of a one-armed knockout from ex-Mike Tyson conqueror Danny Williams.

Danny suffered a dislocation in 2000 and hit Mark with an almighty wallop from nowhere to take the Lonsdale Belt home.

WBN would like to offer our condolences to Mark Potters’ loved ones at this time.