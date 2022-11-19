Gervonta Davis in pre-trial PPV before court seals Ryan Garcia fate

Gervonta Davis will meet another Garcia name before heading to trial, where a judge will decide if a Ryan Garcia clash occurs.

Davis has signed on the dotted line to battle the Golden Boy star in the first half of 2023. However, jail time will ultimately decide if the clash happens.

If a Baltimore judge follows through on a promise to put Davis behind bars in February, the Ryan Garcia fight will be off until a later date.

Gervonta Davis vs Garcia

However, “Tank” wants a warm-up bout before facing his fate over hit-and-run charges or battling Garcia. Therefore, PBC will stage a Pay Per View before sharing duties with DAZN.

As Premier Boxing Champions confirmed on Friday, Garcia will take on Hector Garcia, with pre-sale tickets available on Tuesday.

They officially go on sale on Wednesday as the five-time world champion heads to Washington.

PBC said: “Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis is returning to his native DMV area to face undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García in a high-stakes showdown.

“The bout occurs on Saturday, January 7, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., headlining a SHOWTIME PPV in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

“Pre-sale tickets will be available Tuesday, November 22, from 10:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 p.m. ET through ticketmaster with the code “Boxing.”

About Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia

The Baltimore native Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has established himself as one of boxing’s hottest attractions, capturing five world titles through three divisions.

This run includes the WBA secondary lightweight title he currently holds. Devin Haney is the actual holder of that belt.

After blasting out the previously unbeaten Rolando Romero with a single punch in May, Davis returns to take on Héctor Luis García.

He needs to pave the way for the recently announced blockbuster clash against unbeaten star Ryan Garcia in the Spring of 2023.

The WBA Super Featherweight World Champion, Héctor Luis García (16-0, 10 KOs), represented the Dominican Republic in the 2016 Olympics. He is coming off a spectacular 2022 with two marquee victories.

Now training in Las Vegas, García scored one of the biggest upsets of the year in February when he defeated then-unbeaten Chris Colbert.

He then captured the world title with a unanimous decision over incumbent Roger Gutierrez in August.

Tickets for the live event go on sale Wednesday, November 23, at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and capitalonearena.com.

