Adrien Broner ordered to shut down explicit channel after new deal

Boxing star Adrien Broner no longer produces explicit content after signing a new Pay Per View deal with Black Prime.

After launching the channel earlier this year, Broner had been getting busy on the explicit website OnlyFans, charging followers fifty bucks per month.

Several videos were posted, some of a hardcore nature, as Broner ventured into the paid content business boom.

However, it didn’t last long, and World Boxing News understands Broner has been asked to do so by his new employers.

Back in January, it seemed like Broner was leaning more toward getting out of the sport. One win in five years left fans questioning Broner’s desire.

Adrien Broner problems

Out-of-the-ring problems and mental health issues also dogged Broner for months. But now, he has a new lease on life under BLK Prime.

A four-fight deal worth millions is on the table. Broner now has to follow through with his commitment.

The multi-weight world champion had initially decided to show his videos on an adults-only basis alongside his boxing career. That’s no longer possible under the terms of his new deal.

It was unclear whether Broner planned to return to the squared circle or would focus on his new venture full-time once videos began to go viral.

But over time, Broner posted less and had few subscribers paying for his explicit clips.

In one, Broner stated there “ain’t nothing like ‘top’ from one of the best.” – You don’t need to spell out what was going on there.

Broner’s career

Broner began his boxing career in 2008 with predictions that he could be one of the best to lace up a pair of gloves. It was hard to imagine his career ending at just 32.

In 2011, Broner won the WBN Young Fighter of the Year when bursting onto the world title scene. He also claimed it again in 2012.

By 2013, he was a three-weight world champion and had the tenacity to skip the 140-pound division entirely.

But it was that choice to remain at welterweight following a win over Paulie Malignaggi where Broner hit a crossroads.

Many thought Malignaggi was the proper fight at the right time. However, the consensus was Broner should have moved back down to super-lightweight to go for a fourth weight class.

Mayweather

Instead, Broner accepted an offer to fight Marcos Maidana when chasing a Floyd Mayweather payday in December 2013. That subsequent loss, and a bad one at that, brought about the beginning of the end.

As Maidana fought Mayweather twice in 2014, Broner did move down in weight, but he failed to land that elusive world title fight.

In contrast, he again took the money to move up to welterweight. This time, Broner succumbed to Shawn Porter.

A second loss was damaging but led to Broner finally landing a shot at a 14o belt.

Beating Khabib Allakhverdiev for the ‘regular’ title, Broner had seemingly accomplished his goals, and the gaps between bouts began to get bigger.

A routine defense against Ashley Theophane was the high point of the second half of Broner’s career. Despite not getting the verdict, Adrian Granados did enough to beat him in February 2017.

Since then, Adrien Broner has fought four times in almost six years.

Black Prime has to work hard to bring the spark back to the Cincinnati man.

