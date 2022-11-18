Team USA enjoy Youth Champs victories through Crocklem and Williams

Ryan Williams (Toledo, Ohio) and Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) picked up Team USA’s fourth and fifth win of the 2022 Youth World Championships in La Nucia, Spain, by way of unanimous decision.

Williams began the day for USA Boxing by dominating his opponent, Miguel Estrada Montenegro of Canada.

The flyweight’s first two rounds saw the three judges score the rounds 10-9, while the other two scored the rounds 10-8. Williams closed out the fight with five more 10-9 scores to take the 5-0 decision and advance to face Ari Bonilla of Mexico on Saturday.

Crocklem picked up his second win of these championships, this time over Mark Fajardo of the Philippines.

The light welterweight put up a strong performance to take the first two rounds, 4-1, before taking all five judges’ cards in the final round and the unanimous decision victory.

Crocklem will join William’s on Saturday with a bout against Oleksandr Yarovyi of Ukraine.

Three members of Team USA will take to the ring tomorrow, Amir Anderson (Syracuse, N.Y.), Randi Griffith (Gouverneur, N.Y.) and Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.).

Anderson and Griffith will be making their international debuts, while Phipps will be looking to pick up his own second win of these championships.

Day 3 Results

51 kg: Ryan Williams, Toledo, Ohio/USA, dec. over Miguel Estrada Montenegro/CAN, 5-0

63.5 kg: Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash./USA, vs. Mark Fajardo/PHI

Day 4 Schedule -Nov. 18

60 kg: Randi Griffith, Gouverneur, N.Y./USA, vs. Rukiye Kaya/TUR (Ring B, Bout 1, 6:00 a.m. ET)

71 kg: Amir Anderson, Syracuse, N.Y./USA, vs. Bobbi Duggan Flood/IRL (Ring B, Bout 7, 7:30 a.m. ET)

57 kg: Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa./USA, vs. Frankie Wood/ENG (Ring A, Bout 1, 1:00 p.m. ET)