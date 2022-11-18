King’s Promotions return to 2300 Arena on Dec 10

On Saturday night, December 10th, King’s Promotions will present a big night of boxing at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

In a featured contest, bantamweight, Jonathan Rodriguez will take part in a six-round bout against Nestor Robledo.

Rodriguez of Bethlehem, PA has a record of 11-1-1 with three knockouts. The 23 year-old is coming off an eight-round unanimous decision over Nestor Bravo (15-3-1) on September 23rd in Bethlehem, Pa.

Robledo of Georgetown, Texas is 9-13-2. The 28 year-old Robledo has wins over Edwin Campos Marquez (1-0) and Edgar Ortiz Jr. (8-2-2). Robledo has won two fights in a row, with the latest being a six-round unanimous decision over Hugo Alejandro Macial on July 23rd in Mexico.

In another six-round bout, undefeated welterweight Tahmir Smalls takes on Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski.

Smalls, 23 of Philadelphia is 9-0 with six knockouts. Smalls is coming off a first round stoppage of Joel Guevara on August 28th in Camden, New Jersey.

Kucharski of Buenos Aires, Argentina is 8-5-1 with three knockouts. The 25 year-old has a win over Nicolas Ezequiel Herrera (4-0-1). Kucharski is coming off a loss to 2021 United States Olympian Tiger Johnson on May 21st in Las Vegas.

Julian Gonzalez (7-0-1, 7 KOs) of Reading, PA takes on Eric Manriquez (7-14-1, 3 KOs) of Houston in a super featherweight bout.

Also in a six-round bout, Rasheed Johnson (8-5, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Antonio Wattell (3-11-3, 2 KOs) of Houston in a welterweight contest.

James Bernadin (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Lancaster, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a six-round lightweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Thanjhae Teasley (4-0, 2 KOs) of Allentown, PA fights Bryan Springs (3-5-2, 1 KO) of San Antonio, Texas in a welterweight fight.

Alexis Araiza Mones of Fort Worth, Texas will make her pro debut against an opponent to be named in a bantamweight contest.

Yamil Ortiz (1-0) of Lancaster, Pa. will square off with Jean Carlos Sepulveda (0-3-2) of Bronx, New York in a super featherweight battle.

Tickets are $55, $75, $100 and $150.