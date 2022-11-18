Jaime Munguia vs Gonzalo Coria final presser round-up

Ahead of his return to the ring one last time for the year, Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) hosted a final press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico with his opponent, Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs).

The two warriors will clash in a 10-round middleweight fight that will take place at Arena Astros on Saturday, November 19.

The event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN and on TV Azteca in Mexico beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

This is what the fighters had to say:

JAIME MUNGUIA, UNDEFEATED FORMER JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I am very excited to be in Guadalajara! We are ready to bring a show to the fans here. In boxing, there are no simple opponents, and Coria is no exception. We hope that once we pass this hurdle, we are set for a big fight in 2023.”

GONZALO “EL MAGO” GASTON CORIA, MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTENDER:

"I am excited for the opportunity to showcase my talent against a great champion like Jaime. We have trained hard, and come Saturday the fans are in for a treat."

