If he doesn’t go to jail in Feb, Gervonta Davis will fight Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis will fight Ryan Garcia in the first half of 2023 unless the pound-for-pound star receives a jail sentence in February.

“Tank” is due to stand trial for a hit-and-run incident hanging over his career. There are no guarantees that the multi-weight champion won’t get a prison term.

In September, Davis tried to escape time behind bars by agreeing to a plea deal offered by prosecutors in his case.

Davis accepted a one-year suspended sentence, with an added two months served at home. The conviction bargain would mean Davis could continue his career in the ring.

It improved a previous deal that included four months in jail. Even that, if brought back to the table, would end the Garcia fight until the latter part of 2023.

Gervonta Davis faces jail time

But the real fear is that Davis will get the total hit of at least a one-year sentence. That extreme possibility is currently in the balance.

Charges against Davis are serious. They are for driving with a suspended license, driving with a revoked license, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The victim in the case is represented by attorney Gil Amaral, who called any plea deal where Davis walks free “a nothing for this case.”

They want Davis in jail and will push for that outcome at the February trial.

In an ominous move for Davis, Judge Melissa Phinn agreed with the plaintiff.

“I don’t think this is acceptable either. The court will not accept it,” the judge said regarding Davis avoiding a Baltimore correctional facility.

Despite the danger of the fight at least being delayed, Davis and Garcia confirmed on November 17 they had signed on the dotted line.

January 7 tune-up

Davis wants a tune-up, with Garcia yet to reveal his plans before the massive Pay Per View collision.

In his last outing, the 28-year-old defeated Rolando Romero at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the process, he pushed his record to 27-0 with 25 KOs.

“I’ll be back in the ring on January 7. Stay tuned for more details! After that, it’s me, and Ryan signed, sealed, and delivered. Done deal!

Garcia may want to wait until February to see if Davis can pull off a fight-saving move for the spring.

“I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place,” said Garcia. “I want it more than anything right now.

“I’ve put in the work. I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I will be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today.”

Ryan Garcia is ready for Gervonta Davis

“Kingry” added: “Boxing needs this fight right now. It’s time for us to return to what made this sport so great for the fans.

“Glamorous fights in places like Las Vegas, grudge match storylines, and most importantly, the best fighting the best.”

He concluded that he wanted to bring the next generation of fans by appreciating real fights.

“I love connecting with new, young fans. I know I can bring a new generation into the most beautiful sport in the world.

“It’s time to get to work and show everyone what boxing is all about.”

Las Vegas showdown

Davis vs Garcia will take place around April on the world-famous strip. The MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena will host the clash.

No world title for a stipulated 136-pound catchweight bout will be on the line.

Showtime Pay-Per-View confirmed the fight in a statement sent to World Boxing News. They said: “Happy to confirm the news released by the fighters earlier today that Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is set for a date to be announced in the first half of 2023.

“The venue and date are to be announced. Much more to come!”

As WBN reported above, that first half date could be extended unless Gervonta Davis can persuade those convicting to postpone any jail time.

Mentor Floyd Mayweather did a similar deal when facing Miguel Cotto back in 2012.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.