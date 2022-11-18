Shocking videos of troubled Chris Eubank cause serious concern

British boxing superstar Chris Eubank is going through a challenging period in his life, judging by two videos circulating on social media.

Eubank has suffered tragedy in his life of late and was incoherent in a pair of incidents captured over the past week.

One was an awful interview that WBN believes should have never gotten past the cutting room floor. The other was an alleged clip of Eubank at his local town hall.

“Simply the Best” was dancing and looked intoxicated or disorientated. Consequently, he had to be helped away from the public, some of who took pride in videoing Eubank and sharing it over social platforms.

Those shocking sequences follow further public outbursts by Eubank regarding a fight between his son Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

Chris Eubank mindset

Speaking on Stamina for Sale, Eubank made wild accusations and confirmed Eubank Jr. was unwilling to listen to his mindset.

The pair may now be estranged, according to Senior.

“I made it very clear three months ago that this fight isn’t going to happen because he is my son. I’ve got to protect him. These people are attempting to murder my boy.

“But unfortunately, Junior doesn’t understand and doesn’t believe in me. I believe in him, but he doesn’t believe in me.

“Sadly, it’s come to the point where, when you no longer care, it means I’d let go.

“He manages himself and looks after himself. I say, ‘fine.’ I’ve done nothing but gift this young man a career, a name, a face.”

Sebastian tragedy

If that remains the case, it’s more pain for Eubank to endure, in addition to the horrific death of his other son Sebastian.

Sebastian died of a heart attack in the sea on a Dubai beach. He was just 29.

At the time, Chris Sr. aired his heartbreak.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.

“As a family, we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life. To remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Help Chris Eubank

A year later, signs that Chris Sr. needed some help dealing with the pain in his life began to surface. It seems to be getting gradually worse as the weeks move on.

One fan commented after witnessing footage of Eubank at the Town Hall.

“Just saw the footage of Chris Eubank walking into the local town hall. It’s sad. He was responsible for the death of a building site worker, constantly lived with the guilt of what happened to Michael Watson, and only last year lost his son. I hope he gets the help he needs.

Another added: I’m worried for Chris Eubank Sr. He’s not been the same since his son’s death which is more than understandable.

“I hope he’s got good people around him.”

In the video interview uploaded on YouTube to the dismay of fans, Eubank makes wild conspiracy claims and talks about his grief.

It follows reports that Eubank may have spent time in a mental health facility earlier this year. They were never given any foundation.

However, we know that Chris Eubank is a warrior and an integral part of the boxing community, and he’s not his usual self right now.

His extrovert behavior and eccentricity make the sport a more interesting place. Furthermore, WBN would like to send out our best wishes to Chris.

WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.