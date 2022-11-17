Yoseline Perez, Cornellio Phipps win at Youth World Championships

The second day of boxing at the 2022 Youth World Championships in La Nucia, Spain saw two more Americans pick up RSC decision victories to advance in the tournament.

Featherweight Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) continued Team USA’s strong start during the day’s first session of boxing. Phipps came out fast and strong, landing multiple combinations and power shots to his opponent, Sebastian Gutierrez of Bolivia, resulting in all five judges scoring the round 10-8.

Phipps did not slow down the pace in the second round, continuing to go to his opponent’s body and land combinations to take all five judges’ cards once again, including four 10-8 scores, to extend his lead.

Entering the final round, the American had proved to be too much for Gutierrez, giving his opponent a standing eight count halfway through the round, which was followed by a second eight count with :38 left. Phipps saw the opportunity to end the round early and did just that. The referee stopped the bout with :21 remaining, advancing Phipps to the next round.

“I am happy to get my first RSC in an international tournament,” stated Phipps after his bout. “I am proud of my performance today and thought I looked good in there. I am going to keep going. Stay tuned.”

Phipps will have a rest day tomorrow before returning to the ring for a bout against England’s Frankie Wood.

Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) continued Team USA’s run of RSC decisions with her own halfway through the first round of her bout against Aysu Devrishova of Azerbaijan.

Perez came out in full force from the sound of the bell to overwhelm her opponent quickly, resulting in back-to-back standing eight counts with 1:45 and a 1:35 left in the round, before giving her opponent a third and final eight count with 1:19 left in the opening round.

“I am feeling great, I feel like I am on fire right now. It is a great feeling getting the rust off,” said Perez. “I just kept reminding myself to stay sharp, stay long. I feel like I am on a different level then these girls.”

Perez will return to the ring on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a match-up with Korea’s Hyeji Park.

Flyweight Ryan Williams (Toledo, Ohio) and light welterweight Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) will step into the ring tomorrow for Team USA. Williams will be making his international debut against Canada’s Miguel Montenegro, while Crocklem will look to continue his winning ways at these championships when he faces Mark Fajardo of the Philippines. Full schedule can be seen below.

Day 2 Results

57 kg: Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa./USA, won by RSC over Sebastian Daza Gutierrez/BOL, RSC-3

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, won by RSC over Aysu Devrishova/AZE, RSC-1

Day 3 Schedule

51 kg: Ryan Williams, Toledo, Ohio/USA, vs. Miguel Estrada Montenegro/CAN (Ring A, Bout 7, 7:30 a.m. ET*)

63.5 kg: Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash./USA, vs. Mark Fajardo/PHI (Ring A, Bout 3, 1:30 p.m. ET*)