Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports.

Six of the greatest boxing champions of all time are:

1. Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali was one of the most popular and controversial athletes of the 20th century. When he was 18, he won the gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 1960 Olympic Games.

After turning professional, he quickly rose to prominence, winning his first world title in 1964. He is also remembered for his outspokenness on political issues, famously declaring, “I ain’t got no quarrel with them Viet Cong” after being drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War.

He was found guilty of avoiding the draft in 1971 and given a five-year prison term, but he was released pending an appeal. In 1974, he regained his world boxing title with a knockout victory over George Foreman. He retired from boxing in 1981 with 56-5 and 37 knockout wins.

2. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has won numerous titles as an unbeaten professional boxer from the United States. He is regarded as one of the best boxers ever to compete.

Mayweather is the only boxer in history to have won titles in fifteen different weight divisions. He has also won the Fighter of the Year title from Ring magazine twice (1998 and 2007). Mayweather’s success in the financial world mirrors that of his fighting career.

He is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, and his net worth is estimated to be over $450 million. Outside of boxing, Mayweather loves to gamble, whether in online casinos or brick-and-mortar ones. He is also an avid collector of luxury cars and owns a fleet of supercars.

3. Sugar Ray Robinson

Sugar Ray Robinson was one of the most successful boxers in history. Born in Detroit in 1921, Robinson began his career as an amateur boxer in the 1930s.

He turned professional in 1940 and quickly rose to prominence with his speed, power, and charisma. Over the next two decades, Robinson scored an impressive string of victories, becoming world champion in five different weight classes.

He is widely considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time, and his record of 83-19-6 remains among the best in boxing history. Sugar Ray Robinson was more than just a great boxer; he was a true icon of the sport.

4. Roberto Duran

Roberto Duran is a retired Panamanian professional boxer. In June 1980, he defeated Sugar Ray Leonard to win the WBC welterweight title, cementing his place as one of the top boxers in the world. However, just five months later, he lost to Leonard in a rematch.

Despite this setback, Duran continued to fight for nearly two decades, winning titles in four different weight divisions. He finally retired in 2001 with a record of 103-16-0, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

5. Manny Pacquiao

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. A true icon in the sport, he has excited boxing fans worldwide with his unmatched speed, power, and technique. Born in the Philippines in 1978, Pacquiao began his boxing career as a teenager and quickly rose through the ranks of the professional circuit.

He captured his first world title in 1998, becoming the WBC Flyweight Champion. Since then, he has gone on to win an unprecedented eight world titles in seven different weight classes. He is the only boxer in history to have won world titles in eight different divisions, and his achievements in the ring have earned him a place among the sport’s all-time greats.

Outside of boxing, Pacquiao has also enjoyed a successful career as a singer and actor. His passion for Giving back to his home country has also led him to pursue a political career, and he was a Senator of the Philippines. There is no doubt that Manny Pacquiao is one of the most iconic figures in boxing history, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of boxers.

6. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is a former professional boxer who competed from 1985 to 2005. He is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. During his career, Tyson won 50 of his 58 fights by knockout and held the undisputed heavyweight championship for three years.

In recent years, Tyson has appeared in several films and television shows and has become a successful business entrepreneur. In 2020, he revisited his boxing roots with the release of his new memoir, Undisputed Truth.

Despite his reputation as a tough fighter, Tyson has shown that he is also a complex and multifaceted individual. He remains an enduring figure in the world of sports and entertainment.

Conclusion

These are six of the top greatest boxing champions of all time. These boxers have shown immense skill, dedication, and passion for boxing. They have inspired future generations of boxers and continue to be icons in the world of sports.