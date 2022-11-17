Louie Lopez discusses Friday night fight on Path to Glory

It’s fight week for Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” show, where welterweight Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, CA, faces his third undefeated prospect in a row in Adrian Gutierrez (12-0-1, 6 KOs), of Chula Vista, CA.

Lopez vs. Gutierrez, an 8-round bout in the welterweight division, will serve as the main event of the evening.

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, November 18th, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Lopez had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming fight with Gutierrez, putting his undefeated record on the line, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I feel each camp is producing tremendous results. I am an old-school fighter with an old-school mentality. I’ve given a lot to this sport, but I learned when I lost to Saul Bustos, that just working hard isn’t enough. Now, I’m obsessed with winning, and improving day by day. I never missed a day in the gym or cut any corners in this camp. This training camp has set the tone for the rest of my life, as I see it as a down payment on my dream moving forward, and that’s to become a world champion.”

On his matchup with Adrian Gutierrez:

“Gutierrez is a really good fighter. I am not blown away by his record, but I know mentally he is coming to win and sees this as a big opportunity. He has never lost, and I have – so in some ways, he has an advantage in that regard, but I will show I am the vastly better fighter. I look at fighters like Daniel Roman and Timothy Bradley, Thompson Boxing had them fight tough opponents so they could be ready for step up fights. I want to be the next great fighter for this promotion, and in order to do that, I have to beat good fighters.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I want to be taken seriously. I want to get into big fights. A loss really derailed my career in some sense, but the comeback has been fulfilling. It also made me a better fighter, so I am grateful for the learning experience, but it was very taxing mentally, physically, and emotionally. A win here continues my march toward the top of the division as I know who I am, but I must demonstrate it to the world. This Friday, I am ready to set into 2023 with a massive win!”

On fighting in the main event near his hometown of Corona, CA:

“It is no secret that I fight for my fans. I get a lot of local support and from everyone in the Inland Empire. At times it can cost me, but I don’t care. I love each and every one of my supporters and will not apologize for that. Thompson Boxing has given me the platform to perform and fight in front of all my people who enjoy watching me fight. When I am fighting in the main event of a fight card it is a great honor, and I take the responsibility to heart. My performance is what a lot of people are staying to see, and I am going to make sure it is a good one.”

Rich Marotta will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.