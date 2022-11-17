Goulamirian vs Egorov heads to Pay Per View on Nov 19

International combat sports platform FIGHT COUNTER is delighted to announce that it will feature a Pay-Per-View live broadcast of the November 19 Boxing WBA World Cruiserweight Championship – Arsen Goulamirian versus Aleksei Egorov – in select markets worldwide for $9.99 USD.

Presented by Yohan Zaoui’s Y12 Boxing at the historic La Palestre in scenic Le Cannet, France, this world championship telecast begins on November 19, 2022 at 19:30 GMT (14:30 New York time) and is exclusively available on FIGHT COUNTER in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and across the Middle East region.

Power punches will be on display in the main event as WBA World Cruiserweight Champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KO) faces dangerous mandatory contender Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KO) in a bout that has been over one year in the making.

The undercard features France’s best prospects in meaningful championship fights as EBU Super Middleweight titleholder Kevin Lele Sadjo (18-0, 16 KO) defends his belt against Emre Cukur (19-1, 3 KO); and Milan Prat (17-0, 14 KO) collides with Stephen Danyo (20-5, 7 KO) for the vacant EBU European Super Welterweight Title.

The telecast opens with Olympic Silver Medalist Sofiane Oumiha (2-0, 1 KO) continuing his professional Boxing ascent, facing lightweight division gatekeeper Victor Julio (16-6, 8 KO).

“We are very pleased that fight fans around the world will get a chance to see a card full of world class talent broadcast live on the FIGHT COUNTER platform,” says Y12 Boxing President Yohan Zaoui. “The November 19 event is a step toward resurrecting France as one of the world’s capitals of Boxing.”