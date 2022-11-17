Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?

Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances.

Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai.

Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s made enough money. Is he skint, or is it greed?

“I think his latest YouTuber [Deji] has won one and lost three, something like that. I mean, come on. Who wants to watch that?

“It’s making a mockery of boxing.”

Floyd Mayweather bets millions

A few years ago, the “Money” man discussed his love of gambling. The fighter-turned-promoter has long informed fans of his betting patterns via social media.

Mayweather regularly posts payouts in the tens and hundreds of thousands to his millions of followers, although the 45-year-old has admitted those flutters have ventured into seven figures at times.

So if Floyd is spending millions at a time on bets, is this putting a strain on his finances? – Who knows?

The five-weight world champion has spoken about his gambling habits before speaking to ESPN.

“It started when I was a kid. When you and a friend can’t agree on something,” Mayweather explained.

“You’re always competing against one another, always watching sports.

“[When it started off] It was little small betting. Like you’d bet lunch and dinner when you’re a kid. Or a candy bar or a bag of chips.

“But when you get a little bit older, a teenager, I bet you a dollar, two dollars. And then, once you get to the big-boy league, you become an adult.

“You get to sportsbook betting, and that’s how it all started for me.”

Asked by reporter Ben Fawkes about the thousands he gambled, Mayweather corrected by saying: “Sometimes millions [on one single game of sports].

“The two best places to bet are Las Vegas and Atlantic City. We are the best. If everyone had it, it would be a problem.

“Las Vegas is the best place because we have it mastered.”

Promoting

At a press conference for his one-time fighter Adrien Broner, Mayweather ruled out needing promotional involvement with boxers to add funds to his bank account further.

“I love being a promoter and giving back to young fighters,” he said.

“I didn’t become a promoter to make money. But I did it because I wanted to make money for fighters and make their dreams come true.

“My company is easy to work with because we’re only focused on the fighters,” concluded Mayweather.

If all this is for the love of gambling or promoting, why is Floyd Mayweather still fighting?

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.