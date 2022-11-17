Adrian Gutierrez ready for 13th pro win this Friday night

Undefeated welterweight prospect Adrian Gutierrez (12-0-1, 6 KOs), of Chula Vista, CA, is ready to step up against, Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, in a scheduled 8-round main event bout headlining Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” card.

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, November 18th, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Here is what Gutierrez had to say about this recent training camp, his matchup with Louie Lopez, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Lopez is in a lot of trouble. I can’t express how wrong I am stylistically for him. Everything he has trouble with, I’m going to go hard at, and that is why I spent this whole camp perfecting and crafting the best game plan to take him out. This might be one of the last fights of his career with the way I am going to pressure him all night long on fight night.”

On his matchup with Louie Lopez:

“I give Lopez a lot of credit for being a tough fighter, and a true warrior in the ring, but I don’t see anything special in him, and beyond that don’t call this an upset when I win. I’m undefeated and should be the favorite. I have never lost. Louie Lopez is the challenger, and I am the fighter who is coming in here putting my perfect record on the line. I think it will be an exciting fight for however long it lasts, and I see myself as the victor.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“It is simple, I am coming to take Louie Lopez’s spot. I am the next guy up. I will beat him on Friday, and then move forward with my career, and would be glad to do it on Thompson Boxing shows as well. People see him as a prospect, I simply see him as an opponent. What this will do is simple – it will validate my career as a top prospect.”

On fighting in the main event on Thompson Card:

“This will be my first time fighting in the main event of a Thompson Boxing card, and I can’t wait. I am ready to steal the show and have those watching see a new star in the welterweight division. This is my time to win over the fans.”

Rich Marotta will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.