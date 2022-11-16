PPV promo compares Chisora win vs Fury to Leicester City in 2016

Derek Chisora beating Tyson Fury is compared to Leicester City winning the Premier League in 2016 during a new Pay Per View promo.

The BT Sport advert, currently running in the UK, goes with the tagline “Never Say Never” in a move that doesn’t fend off criticism of the event.

For those who like a bet on boxing and think Chisora has a chance, he’s available at a 10/1 shot or +1000.

It doesn’t bode well for the underdog, though, when in the advert, Chisora potentially scoring a knockout of Fury appears alongside many of the biggest sporting upsets of all time.

Looking at the odds for Fury, it’s a waste of time to even place a wager at 1/20. It’s the largest-ever margin for a world heavyweight title fight on UK soil.

As expected, the let-up from fans didn’t subside when they witnessed the promo spot.

Fury vs Chisora promo

“I’m sick of seeing the Fury vs Chisora advert on BT. They are acting like he’s going to do anything against Fury,” said one.

Another added: “The Fury vs Chisora advert on BT Sport has a commentator saying, “they said it would never happen” – with the accompanying slogan “Never Say Never” when it is, in fact, the third time this fight is going to happen. Absolutely nobody wants it.”

A third stated: “I still find it laughable every time I see the advert for Fury v Chisora on BT Sport Box Office. I wouldn’t watch it if it were in my garden!”

World Boxing News has often reported that tickets are nowhere near a sellout despite announcements it could happen.

Tickets remain available on over 80 sections inside the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium for December 3rd.

Personal struggles

Fury’s argument with a podcaster didn’t help the situation, which he’s since tried to redeem by revealing more about his struggles outside the ring.

“The Gypsy King” admitted he’s only boxing because his mental state deteriorates when he doesn’t.

“I’m boxing today for no reasons, no gains, no goals,” Fury told BT Sport. “It’s like I’m treading water.

“My heart is not in boxing, but I have nothing else. Without boxing, I am nothing.

“Even though I’m a multi-millionaire and a family man, my passion and love affair have been with boxing since I was a child. I can’t let it go.”

Since Fury returned to fight in the United Kingdom, his opponent pool seems thinner than ever as the WBC champion believes British fans would rather see him beat up someone he has already beaten than a solid undefeated contender who deserves their place.

The PPV numbers will reveal all.

