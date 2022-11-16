Miguel Cotto signs Indio’s Sanchez brothers, Jose and Leonardo

Led by trainer of champions Joel Díaz; undefeated mexican american prospects José ‘Tito’ Sánchez and his brother Leonardo ‘Leo’ Sánchez signed promotionally with the leading companies in Latin America and the Caribbean; Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.

‘Tito’ Sánchez, 22 years old and of Mexican parents, is undefeated in 9 fights with 5 wins by way of knockout campaigning in the super bantamweight division (122lbs).

‘Tito’ is coming off a solid victory where he snatched the undefeated Cuban Ariel Pérez de la Torre in an 8 round fight. His brother Leonardo ‘Leo’ Sánchez is undefeated in 2 fights with 1 victory by way of knockout campaigning in the super featherweight division (130lbs).

“The Sánchez brothers are great fighters, a warrior style that caught our attention from the first moment we saw them and Joel Díaz told us about them.

They have everything to be great in professional boxing, our company is very happy that both ‘Tito’ and Leo have trusted our vision, surely the world of boxing will know about them very soon”, commented the promoter and president of Miguel Cotto Promotions, Hector Soto.

“I am super excited to be with Cotto Promotions. It is still early in my career, but I have worked very hard to get to this position. I achieved one of my goals in boxing which was signing with a top promoter. Miguel Cotto was a great world champion and now has a promotional company with a great future and I am proud to be associated with him. Now, being part of the Cotto Promotions family, I am even more motivated to win a world title. I can’t wait for my next fight!”, Tito Sanchez said.

“Thank you to Miguel Cotto Promotions for believing in me. I love the sport of boxing and my dream is to become a world champion. I understand it is very early in my career, but I have the best team in boxing to guide me. Now with a great promoter behind me, there is no question that I will reach all of my goals. Thank you for everything and I look forward to putting on entertaining fights for the fans”, Leo said.

“It is truly an honor to have both Tito and Leo signed with Cotto Promotions. These two young men are exceptional fighters and future world champions. Now, being promoted by Miguel Cotto and his promotional company, the path to world titles is right in front of them. There is no doubt that Tito and Leo will take advantage of these opportunities. Through this entire process, the courtesy and professionalism of the Cotto Promotions people has been first class. I am really looking forward to working with Cotto Promotions and seeing the future unfold with these bright young stars”, Manager Steve Martini said.

The Sanchez brothers will be making their highly anticipated debut under Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment banner during the first quarter of 2023.