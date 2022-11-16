Liam Williams added to Eubank vs Farrell undercard

Liam Williams (24-4-1, 18 KOs) will be setting his sights on a statement win to gear up for another shot at the world title as he faces Nizar Trimech (9-3-2, 4 KOs), as he hopes for a big win in York, live on Channel 5.

One of Welsh boxing’s most supported sons, Williams will be looking to get back to winning ways after going the distance with two elite fighters in Demitrius Andrade and Chris Eubank Jr in his last two fights.

In his first against Andrade for the WBO Middleweight belt in April 2021, Williams showed his durability and shook off an early knockdown to dig deep and push Andrade all the way to the judges’ scorecards.

In February earlier this year Williams, the former two-weight British champion, stepped back into the ring for another tough fight against Eubank Jr.

It was a tale similar to his Andrade fight, as a flash knockdown early on meant Williams had to rally once again and fight his way back into the bout. Williams did just that with a performance full of heart and skill, as he ate away at Eubank Jr’s early lead during the second half of the fight in Cardiff, before losing on points.

“I’ve been in there with some of the top fighters in this division. It doesn’t always go your way on the night, but I showed that World Championship level is where I belong and it’s that type of title I’m ready to chase down.”

Fighting at York Hall for the first time in his career, Williams will be looking to stamp a memorable performance into the home of boxing’s history books. In his way stands the taller man on this matchup, the 6-foot tall Trimech of France, who will be coming into the bout full of confidence.

Trimech fought to a fiercely contested draw against the undefeated former Youth World Champion Ramadan Hiseni in June, and will be looking to use that momentum to break down ‘The Machine’. Fully aware of the threats Trimech brings, Williams remains his typical fired-up, fearless, self as he looks to return to winning ways.

“I don’t say no to a fight, if you want to reach the top you’ve got to take on anyone and everyone,” said Williams. “Trimech is a tough guy, he’s a tall guy, but it doesn’t stop me going in there and bullying this man with my skill and physicality.”

“I’m entering the period of my peak fighting years, and you’re going to see a fight from me that reflects my intent and eagerness to take on this whole division and aim for the gold. I’m ready.”

Wasserman Boxing and Infinitum Entertainment are proud to be partnering Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity for the upcoming event at York Hall on Friday November 25 – “Nobody should face breast cancer alone. Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity provides practical and emotional support for those diagnosed with breast cancer, promotes breast health awareness and funds vital secondary breast cancer research.”

*The York Hall event on November 25 will also provide a break in the boxing action for a live screening of the England vs USA FIFA World Cup game*

