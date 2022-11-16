Katie Taylor’s father, Peter badly injured, ‘needs help to walk again’

Boxing coach Peter Taylor, the father of world women’s champion Katie Taylor, will need help to walk again after suffering a freak injury.

According to Peter, he’s being cared for by his wife Karen Brown in hospital after hurting his legs chasing a thief in Spain.

Revealing details of his plight, the Irishman – estranged from his daughter since 2016, Taylor says he needs months of recovery.

Peter Taylor injury

The latest incident comes after Taylor was shot at his Bray gym in 2018, in which his friend got killed.

“This is my angel. She washed and cleaned my arm twice a day for eighteen months now,” said Peter about the bullet wounds.

“Now, she’s wheeling me up and down in a wheelchair for the next twelve weeks. She will be helping me to walk again.

“You can never doubt someone who’s in your life who is there for you all the time.”

Taylor told his followers: “The beginning of another recovery journey. Freak injury incurred chasing a thief in Barcelona.

“In 2018, I was shot and severely injured trying to stop a gunman,” he added.

“Training will be on as normal. Please respect and show some appreciation for the coaches who are covering for me until I can get into the gym.

“First step toward getting home is proving I can manage my mobility. Strength and conditioning paying off,” concluded the trainer.

Katie Taylor defense

Katie and Peter last hit the headlines when the two-time Olympic gold medalist defended her dad from claims in a book written by another Irish teammate Kellie Harrington.

The boxer wrote in her book: “I could have learned so much training with Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Kenny Egan, and Katie Taylor.

“But it just wasn’t happening, which made it really hard. Katie didn’t spar with females; Pete didn’t want her sparring with them. I asked for it, but it never happened.”

Taylor fired back on her Instagram, stating: “In as much as people have given me credit for the inclusion of women’s boxing in the Olympics, it would not have happened without my da tirelessly campaigning outside the ring.

“It is as much a part of his legacy as mine. He saw a future for this sport that few others saw.”

