Heavyweight brute ‘grows inches’ in months, scores face plant KO

Heavyweight brute Antonio Mireles moved to 6-0 on Saturday night with a brutal face-plant knockout to see out his 2022.

Mireles recovered from being dropped in his last fight to make it six straight wins in his first thirteen months as a professional.

The US Olympic trials champion signed with Top Rank in 2021. He is the subject of considerable high hopes for the future.

Mireles kept up his one hundred percent stoppage record in Las Vegas as he took out previously undefeated Eric Perry in the opening round.

Although their contest was a scheduled six-round bout, Mireles wasted no time roughing up the oversized Perry.

In the opening round, Mireles dropped Perry face-first from a complex combination. The fight was stopped at 2:26 of the opener.

Mireles of Des Moines, Iowa, has had an eventful year. Besides the fact he was dropped and moved to 6-0 with all KOs, he also grew two inches.

Heavyweight growth

Top Rank’s YouTube bills Mireles as 6ft 7ins back in March. Months later, and he’s now billed at 6ft 9ins.

Also, two other Split-T Management fighters picked up wins this past Saturday night to remain undefeated.

On the same card, middleweight Javier Martinez remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Marco Delgado.

Martinez of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, won by scores of 60-54 and 59-55 twice to raise his mark to 8-0. Delgado of Turlock. California is 7-5.

Mireles and Martinez share the same Top Rank promoter.

Saturday in Cleveland, Khalil Coe stayed undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Bradley Olemda in a light heavyweight bout.

Coe dominated the action, and in round five, he dropped Olemeda with a left hook.

Coe of Flemington, New Jersey, won by scores of 60-53 on all cards and is now 4-0-1. Olemda of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico is 5-1.

Furthermore, Coe is co-managed by Split-T Management and Keith Connolly and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.