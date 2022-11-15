BBBofC urged to welfare check Tyson Fury after mental admission

The British Boxing Board of Control faced calls to act as Tyson Fury stated his mental illness was back to 2016 levels this year.

In a heavy interview with BT Sport ahead of his return to action in less than three weeks, Fury admitted he is fighting for all the wrong reasons.

“The Gypsy King” is on the path bath to disaster whenever his boxing career stalls for a certain period.

That’s the stark view of the WBC heavyweight champion as he enters another phase of his tenure in the sport.

Fury participates in a dud fight against Derek Chisora for the third time on December 3. It’s a title defense a lot of his own country didn’t want or have no interest in watching.

The fight, which came about due to former champion Anthony Joshua pulling out of talks, hasn’t sold out despite an unheard-of amount of reminders by promoter Frank Warren for the public to purchase.

However, Fury says he had to box someone to stave off the demons that come for him when he doesn’t compete in the ring.

Tyson Fury boxing for no reason

“I’m boxing today for no reasons, no gains, no goals,” Fury told BT Sport. “It’s like I’m treading water.

“Until I meet someone who’s very hungry and is doing it because they need to put food in their kids’ stomach and pay their bills, that day will be a say day for me.

“My heart is not in boxing, but I have nothing else. Without boxing, I am nothing. Even though I’m a multi-millionaire and a family man, my passion and love affair have been with boxing since I was a child. I can’t let it go.

“I’m a very, very, very selfish person. I should have walked away in April when I said I was going to walk away.

“I’m back for more punishment. I’m an idiot, really, but what can we do?”

It comes days after Fury blew a gasket on a podcast that seemed a highly unreasonable reaction.

Whether the skeptics will see Fury’s interview as a direct attempt to gain sympathy for an event at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium that should never happen will remain an unanswered question.

Mental illness

But many might take bringing up old wounds of this nature at this exact time as pulling for more people to support him.

“For the four months I was retired, I’ve never felt so back to 2016, 2015, 2017, ever before,” Fury added.

“I was back in that moment in time when life was very dull and dark. There was no way out for me again.

“I don’t think people really realize the factors why I’m back boxing. I ain’t back boxing for a belt, or some more money, to win another five fights, to unify the division, or whatever.

“I’m back boxing because of [my mental illness]. Without [boxing], it’s going downhill rapidly. I don’t know any other way of keeping it sane. I do not know how to quit.

“I’ll be like Roberto Duran, fighting at 59 years old. I don’t know anything else. Now I know why all the greats get hurt. They’ll never let it go.”

British Boxing Board investigation

If Fury’s plight and tendency to believe his life is over without boxing results from brain trauma, the BBBofC have to look into it.

The two-time world heavyweight champion cannot seemingly live every day as it comes judging by the way he’s divulging this week.

That’s highly concerning.

The worst-case scenario may see one of the greatest British fighters of all time permanently injured if his head is not right going into big-hitting bouts.

It’s up to the Board to take what they can from the interview. They need to decide whether it’s in aid of the sympathetic vote or if Tyson Fury uses boxing as a crutch to keep him from oblivion.

Either way leaves serious questions on licensing someone who believes he has nothing to live for away from getting punched in the face.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Phil Jay has over twelve years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.