Team USA boxers learn opponents for Youth World Championships

The nine boxers set to represent Team USA over the next two weeks at the 2022 Youth World Championships in La Nucia, Spain have found out their first opponent of the tournament, as well as their potential path to stand atop the medal podium.

Full first bout opponent can be seen below.

Dedrick Crocklem (Tacoma, Wash.) will be the first member of Team USA the step into the ring at these championships. The light welterweight will face Vietnam’s Tran Minh Tri Pham during the fifth bout of the day’s third session of competition. The two boxers will take to Ring A at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

Featherweight duo Cornellio Phipps (Oxford, Pa.) and Yoseline Perez (Houston, Texas) will compete on Wednesday, Nov. 16, during the day’s first and second sessions. Phipps will take on Bolivia’s Sebastian Daza Gutierrez in the eighth bout in Ring A during the day’s first session, while Perez will be up third in Ring B against Azerbaijan’s Aysu Devrishova during the second session of the day. The sessions begin at 6:00 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. ET.

Ryan Williams (Toledo, Ohio) will make his tournament debut on Wednesday against Canada’s Miguel Estrada Montenegro, while New York duo Amir Anderson (Syracuse, N.Y.) and Randi Griffith (Gouverneur, N.Y.) take to the ring on Thursday.

Sunday will see Sa’rai Brown-El (Marietta, Ga.) and Patrick O’Conner (Fort Washington, Md.) take to the ring, while Talia Halverson (Harwood Heights, Ill.) will have to wait a week until next Tuesday, Nov. 22 to make her international debut.

USA Boxing National Developmental Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.) is leading the team in Spain, with assistant coaches Gilberto Garza (San Antonio, Texas), Blanca Gutierrez (Pacifica, Calif.) and Richard Stephenson (Middletown, N.Y.), as well as USA Boxing Strength and Conditioning Fellow Gillian Brennan (Overland Park, Kan.).

73 countries and 593 boxers will take part in these Youth World Championships, which is the first Youth World Championships for USA Boxing since 2018. Follow Team USA throughout the tournament by clicking here.

Day 1 Schedule – Nov. 15

63.5 kg: Dedrick Crocklem, Tacoma, Wash./USA, vs. Tran Minh Tri Pham/VIE (Ring A, Bout 5, 2:00 p.m. ET*)

Day 2 Schedule – Nov. 16

57 kg: Cornellio Phipps, Oxford, Pa./USA, vs. Sebastian Daza Gutierrez/BOL (Ring A, Bout 8, 7:45 a.m. ET*)

57 kg: Yoseline Perez, Houston, Texas/USA, vs. Aysu Devrishova/AZE (Ring B, Bout 3, 10:00 a.m. ET*)

Day 3 Schedule – Nov. 17

51 kg: Ryan Williams, Toledo, Ohio/USA, vs. Miguel Estrada Montenegro/CAN (6:00 a.m. ET session*)

Day 4 Schedule -Nov. 18

60 kg: Randi Griffith, Gouverneur, N.Y./USA, vs. Rukiye Kaya/TUR (6:00 a.m. ET session*)

71 kg: Amir Anderson, Syracuse, N.Y./USA, vs. Bobbi Duggan Flood/IRL (6:00 a.m. ET session*)

Day 6 Schedule – Nov. 20

52 kg: Sa’Rai Brown-El, Marietta, Ga./USA, vs. Tomiris Myrzakul/KAZ (9:30 a.m. ET session*)

80 kg: Patrick O’Connor, Fort Washington, Md./USA, vs. Luis Reynoso Valiente/CUB (6:00 a.m. ET session*)

Day 8 Schedule – Nov. 22

75 kg: Talia Halvorsen, Harwood Heights, Ill./USA, vs. winner of NOR vs. KAZ (12:00 p.m. ET session*)