Manny Pacquiao to embark on UK Tour in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is heading to the United Kingdom in 2023 to wow British fans with an evening they will never forget.

Similar to what stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Swarzenegger, and Mel Gibson have done before, Pacquiao will participate in an ‘Experience With’ night over three dates.

All the nights are black-tie affairs and will see Pacquiao go over his career and discuss the highs and lows before posing for pictures with lucky purchasers.

Making the announcement, Experience with and MDG Events said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our next Experience With LIVE events in association with MDG Events will be with the one, the only boxing legend Manny Pacquiao!

“This man truly needs no introduction.

Manny Pacquiao

“He’s a professional boxer, media celebrity, and politician. Regarded by boxing historians as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time!”

Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing and has won twelve major world titles.

“He was the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes. And the first boxer to win major world titles in four of the eight “glamour divisions” and is the only boxer to hold world championships across four decades.

“We will delve into his truly remarkable life story in these world-exclusive events.”

The man headlined in Las Vegas bouts many times and enjoyed a long career with Top Rank Boxing before joining Premier Boxing Champions.

“Pac-man also formed his MP Promotions, was ESPN Pound for Pound number one, and has sons who box alongside presenting their own YouTube channel.

Having fought Floyd Mayweather in 2015, fans still crave the rematch.

Pacquiao said: “When I was younger, I became a fighter because I had to survive. I had nothing. I had no one to depend on except myself.

“But I realized that boxing was something I was good at, and I trained hard to keep myself and my family alive.’

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Those who pay for a package can expect the following:

An Exclusive Live on-stage interview with the man himself, Manny Pacquiao. High-quality 3-course dinner. Big Band Orchestra with Rat Pack singer playing throughout dinner.

Exclusive auction with signed bespoke Pacquiao memorabilia.

HUGE production with unseen videos and photos shown throughout the interview on giant screens. Chances to WIN Pacquiao-related prizes in the event Prize Draw.

Presale signup is now LIVE, giving you 24-hour early access to tickets before the general sale takes place.

EVENT DATES AND VENUES

LEEDS-31ST AUGUST 2023- CENTENARY PAVILLION ELLAND ROAD (BLACK TIE DINNER) – ONLY 900 TICKETS.

LONDON- 1ST SEPTEMBER 2023- INTERCONTINENTAL O2 (BLACK TIE DINNER) – ONLY 1,000 TICKETS.

WALES- 4TH SEPTEMBER 2023- ICC WALES- (BLACK TIE DINNER) – ONLY 1,000 TICKETS.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, 18th of November, until Sunday, 20th of November.

Fans are urged to subscribe to get super-priority access.

Being a subscriber, you will also get access to the exclusive streaming platform where you can watch interviews from past events and world-exclusive interviews with the biggest names in the world!

They include Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert De Niro, and many more!

Other stars to participate in “Experience With” are Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jean Claude Van Damme, and Conor McGregor.

