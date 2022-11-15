Ionut Baluta fires warning to Liam Davies

Ionut Baluta has issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans.

The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.

The Romanian Baluta, who currently lives and trains in Bushey, Hertfordshire, has already upset the Midlands applecart once by defeating Brad Foster to win the WBC International title at York Hall back in May and now his gaze is firmly fixed on British champion Davies, who claimed his crown with victory over Marc Leach in June in Telford.

The 28-year-old Baluta believes Davies will live to regret signing up to fight him.

“All I can say about Liam Davies is that he will feel sorry for accepting this fight,” said the former WBO European champion.

“I never underestimate my opponent, clearly, but let’s be honest, I will be the toughest opponent Liam Davies has ever had. He has never fought anyone tougher than me.

“It motivates me even more that I will be fighting in his home town.

“My plan is to finish this fight from the first round with a KO and this is what I have been working on, winning by knockout.

“I am prepared to fight for 12 rounds, but my plan is to knock him out.”

Tickets for Davies vs Baluta at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19 are on sale now, available exclusively from ticketmaster.co.uk.