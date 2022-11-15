Chris Billam Smith tops Bournemouth on Dec 17

Get ready for an early Christmas gift as cruiserweight hero Chris Billam-Smith comes back to town to headline a cracking BOXXER card at the Bournemouth International Arena on Saturday, December 17th – live and exclusive in the UK & Ireland on Sky Sports.

‘The Gentleman’ celebrated a unanimous points victory over Isaac Chamberlain in a destructive display back in the summer.

And the former Commonwealth king (16-1-0, 11 KOs) is ready to raise the roof again and take a giant leap towards a world title shot in 2023 when he takes on dangerous Albanian fighter Armend Xhoxhaj (14-2-0, 7 KOs).

The 28-year-old – known as ‘The Bombardier’ – defeated Roman Fress back in May to claim the WBO Inter-Continental Cruiserweight title and will head to the South Coast looking to celebrate another major upset.

British super light-heavyweight champion ‘Super’ Dan Azeez (17-0, 11 KOs) defends his title in the co-feature.

Azeez displayed his class in September when he outshone Shakan Pitters on Merseyside.

‘Sweet’ Caroline Dubois (4-0, 3 KOs) made history in October when she knocked out Milena Koleva in front of a sold-out crowd at The O2 in London – watched by a record-breaking two million viewers on Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old lightweight prodigy has her heart set on winning world titles and she completes an unforgettable 12 months back in Bournemouth – the scene of her stunning summer stoppage over Happy Daudi.

Fresh from his sensational third-round stoppage win over Ross McGuigan in Manchester last weekend, rising cruiserweight star Viddal Riley (7-0, 4 KOs) returns as he looks to close out a phenomenal year with yet another highlight reel performance.

And Bournemouth’s own Lee Cutler (11-1-0, 7 KOs) will be keen to spread some festive cheer for the local fans in attendance.

BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom said: “We were blown away by the crowd in Bournemouth earlier this summer and it is great to be heading back there in December.

“Chris Billam-Smith tore the roof of the place in his breathtaking win over Isaac Chamberlain. The noise was deafening and the atmosphere was absolutely electric. I’m expecting the fans to reach a whole new level as CBS continues his march towards a world title shot in what will be a tough fight against Armend Xhoxhaj.

“We have a real treat in store with ‘Super’ Dan Azeez, Caroline Dubois and Viddal Riley in action too, this card is an early gift for British boxing fans.”

Chris Billam-Smith added: “I can’t wait to get back to Bournemouth in front of the best atmosphere in the country.

“Last time out was nothing short of incredible: the fight itself, the atmosphere, the occasion. This is the last step before the world title. I will put on a world class performance worthy of that chance and the phenomenal support.”